Top 5 games like Quake

First-person shooter games have come a long way since the release of Quake back in 1996. The game requires you to hunt monsters through mazes with the in-game weapon provided to you.

In this article, we take a look at some other first-person shooter games- similar to Quake- that you can play when you are in the mood for some thrilling action.

5 best games like Quake

Here are five of the best games you can try out if you liked Quake:

Strafe

Strafe (Image Courtesy: Eurogamer)

If you are into rogue-like first-person shooter games, then you will like Strafe. In this game, you can play the main campaign or choose any one of the three game modes named Strafe Zone, Speed Zone and Murder Zone. There are four stages that you have to cross in order to win.

Minimum System Requirements:

CPU: Intel Pentium G3250 (2 * 3200) or equivalent AMD Phenom II X4 965 (4 * 3400) or equivalent

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 4 GB

OS: Windows 7 or later

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GeForce 9800 GT (1024 MB) | Intel HD Graphics 4600 (Shared memory) | AMD Radeon HD 5770 (1024 MB)

PIXEL SHADER: 4.0

VERTEX SHADER: 4.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 3 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1024 MB

Project Warlock

Advertisement

Project Warlock (Image Courtesy: Steam)

In Project Warlock, you will have to scour secret places to equip yourself with arms and ammunition. The protagonist of the game is different from many others as he has the ability to use weapons as well as magic spells. A major drawback of this game is that it does not allow quick saves.

Minimum System Requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i3 3220 or AMD X8 FX-8120

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 4 GB

OS: Windows 7 / 8 / 10

VIDEO CARD: GeForce GTX 560 (1GB) or AMD Radeon HD 6950

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: DirectX 9.0c Compliant

FREE DISK SPACE: 3 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1024 MB

DOOM (2016)

DOOM (Image Courtesy: Steam)

Travel to another planet with this first-person shooter video game. In DOOM, you will have to step into the shoes of a space marine and defeat the demonic forces of Hell using powerful guns. This game is fast-paced and completely action-oriented.

Minimum System Requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-2400 or better / AMD FX-8320 or better

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 (2GB) or better / AMD Radeon HD 7870 (2GB) or better

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 45 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Unreal Tournament 3

Unreal Tournament 3 (Image Courtesy: Pinterest)

There are both online and offline versions of this multiplayer first-person shooter game. If you are playing online, you can choose between a couple of modes including Capture the Flag and Deathmatch. If you are playing in the Campaign mode, you will have to be a part of a faction named Ronin and defeat the Necris.

Minimum System Requirements:

CPU: 2.0+ GHZ Single Core Processor

CPU SPEED: 2 GHz

RAM: 512 MB

OS: Windows XP/Vista

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA 6200+ or ATI Radeon 9600+ Video Card

3D: Yes

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 2.0

VERTEX SHADER: 2.0

DIRECTX VERSION: 9.0c

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 8 GB

Reflex Arena

Reflex Arena (Image Courtesy: SteamSpy)

This is a first-person shooter game which is inspired by the Challenge ProMode Arena mod for Quake III Arena. In this game, you will be provided with weapons which you have to use to kill your enemies in an arena.

Minimum System Requirements: