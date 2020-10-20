Top 5 games to play if you are bored of Among Us

Among Us is a game developed by InnerSloth, which has gone on to make its impact as a popular murder-mystery game more than two years after its release. Among Us allows up to 10 players to spawn on a spaceship, with various tasks that need to be performed spread out across the map.

However, while most Crewmates are busy completing these tasks, there can be up to 3 Imposters who are twisted with the malicious intentions of sabotage and murder.

In spite of its fun and intriguing gameplay experience, for some players, Among Us can turn out to be boring or monotonous at times. To address that, here's a list of 5 games to try when you are tired of playing Among Us.

Games to try when you grow tired of Among Us

1) Town of Salem

Town of Salem is a cross-platform multiplayer strategy game developed by BlankMediaGames, released in 2014. The game is set in the town of Salem in Massachusetts. Players can find themselves divided between mafia, town or neutral factions.

Town of Salem

The main objective of the mafia, much like the imposters in Among Us, is to eliminate the townspeople. The townspeople, on the other hand, get an opportunity at the end of every day cycle to interrogate/cast out someone that they doubt to be the mafia. Whichever group of players manages to oust the other group first, wins the game.

Town of Salem is available on mobile devices as well as on Steam for PC players.

2) Deceit

A multiplayer first-person shooter, Deceit sends players into an unfamiliar location along with 5 others. Two of 6 players have been infected with a lethal virus and the objective of those infected players is to sabotage any and all attempts of the other 4 players to escape.

Deceit

Similar to Among Us, Deceit requires the players to gain the trust of the other players, while simultaneously working against the infected group. Deceit is available as a free-to-play title on Steam

3) Trouble in Terrorist Town

Although "Trouble in Terrorist Town" is a mod available on titles like CS:GO and Roblox, it is one of the most interesting games in this list. In this game, players are divided into innocents and traitors.

Trouble in Terrorist Town

Like the name suggests, traitors in this game are on the lookout for innocents to kill. However, Trouble in Terrorist Town comes with a twist. The twist being that in this game, the innocents are armed. This means that if a traitor fails to kill an innocent swiftly, they can not only alert others, but also kill the traitor themself.

Along with that catch, one other change in Trouble in Terrorist Town is that there is no option of voting out a player. they can only be killed to be forced out of a game.

4) Unfortunate Spacemen

Based in space with themes similar to Among Us, Unfortunate Spacemen involves a series of tasks to escape a ship, while managing to avoid being killed by the monster who's disguised as a spaceman.

Unfortunate Spacemen

With a first-person user interface, Unfortunate Spacemen is available as a free-to-play game on Steam.

5) Project Winter

Allowing up to 8 players in a game, Project Winter is a multiplayer game of deception and survival, much like Among Us. The objectives in Project Winter include gathering resources and crafting items, as well as completing tasks to call for rescue from the snowy landscape.

Project Winter

However, like all the games in this list, Project Winter too, has traitors among the group of players, whose objective is to sabotage the survivors' attempts at escaping, while also killing them without getting called out.

In Project Winter, there's also a risk of being killed by wild animals, which adds incentive for the survivors to find the traitors quicker than usual.