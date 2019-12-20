Top 5 Games to get on the Steam Winter Sale 2019

Kuldeep FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 20 Dec 2019, 13:15 IST SHARE

The Steam Winter Sale is now live

The Steam Winter Sale is now live, and like every year, there is a massive discount on most games available on Steam. Usually the best time to buy games, gamers can swoop big titles at a very low price. The special event for this year’s Winter sale is ‘Steamville’ where gamers can earn tokens for completing tasks such as buying games and creating a wish list. These tokens then can be exchanged for prizes, which include chat stickers and chat effects.

This being said, here are the top 5 games available on the Steam Winter sale.

Far Cry 5 ($15, ₹750)

Far Cry 5

The latest Far Cry edition has a massive discount of 75% on its original price. The graphics and visuals are beautiful, and the game looks really well optimized. The soundtrack of the game is fantastic, especially all tunes available on the in-game radio. The antagonist of the game Joseph Seed has an intimidating presence, and he definitely adds an extra flavor to the game.

DOOM ($6, ₹479)

DOOM(2016)

The remake of the original Doom sees you as the Doom Slayer with his iconic Praetor Suit and weapons. The new game harkens back to the classic gameplay of the ‘90s and updates it for the new generation. DOOM is very chaotic and you pretty much kill everything that moves in the game. Intense, visceral, fast, and absolutely gripping, DOOM perfectly encapsulates the shooting genre.

Life Is Strange 2 complete season bundle ($19.67, ₹1,135)

Life Is Strange 2

As good as the first game, LIS 2 takes you on a roller coaster journey of emotions. The lighting, foliage, and physics systems all breathe life into the environments and make them feel more expansive and real. Besides everything, LIS 2 has a great soundtrack that adds another dimension to the game.

Mortal Kombat 11 ($24, ₹539)

Mortal Kombat 11

Advertisement

MK11 has a captivating story, and all the visual fidelity and fluidity that you expect from a Mortal Kombat game is maintained here. The game has a diverse roster, and each fighter plays differently and is unique. A lot of different abilities, skins, and gears are available in the game, which gives you a lot of freedom while customization. The fighting mechanics are very smooth, and landing a crushing blow, or a fatality is still very satisfying.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice ($39, ₹2,599)

Sekiro: Shadow Die Twice

One of the best games available on the sale, Sekiro takes the cake in every department. Sekiro is very tough but extremely rewarding, just like any other game made by Hidetaka Miyazaki. The difficulty pushes you deep into this immersive experience, where you find yourself gritting your teeth, riveted to the screen, and fighting with all your might just stay in it a little longer. A vicious battle dance game of positioning and quick reflexes, Sekiro is a must-play for any action game fan.