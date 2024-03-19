Top 5 games on the Xbox

In 2001, Microsoft released its Xbox console to usurp the domination of Japanese companies in the global gaming market. With its distinct ‘X’ shaped casing and black and green color scheme, the console became the top entry in many teenagers’ Christmas lists of the early 2000s.
But the style wasn't the only strong point of the Xbox. With iconic exclusive titles such as Halo, Splinter Cell, and more, Xbox secured its place among the legends of gaming history.
To give a jolt to the nostalgia bone, here are the top five titles that made Xbox an indispensable part of the childhood of millions of gamers.
Disclaimer: This article is subjective and is solely based on the writer's opinions.
5 best games Xbox had to offer
1)Halo: Combat Evolved
Saying Halo: Combat Evolved was an influential title in gaming history, would be an understatement. It proved Microsoft could make great concepts as well as their dedication towards making masterful games. Its success led to Xbox Live service, changing online gaming for good. Microsoft became a force to be reckoned with in the gaming world, thanks to Halo.
Halo introduced several gameplay mechanics that have become industry standards. The ability to carry only two weapons and strategically choose which one to pick up, recharging shields that force players to find a shady spot and consider tactical options mid-fight, and grenades on a trigger button, ready at all times, are all elements that have shaped the AAA shooter experience as we know it.
2) Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was a phenomenon. Known as KOTOR, it is often seen as one of the best Star Wars games ever made. It came out in 2003 for Xbox. The story took place a long, long time ago, about 4,000 years before the Galactic Empire existed. You played as a Jedi on a mission. Your goal is totop Darth Malak, an evil Sith Lord, and his powerful army of Sith forces from taking over the galaxy.
KOTOR was a big hit. Critics loved it, fans went crazy for it. BioWare, the game's developer, sold over a million copies in just the first month after releasing it.
The game's success made BioWare famous for their amazing RPGs. It also helped grow the Star Wars gaming scene, making more phenomenal games possible down the road.
3) Fable
Fable blended action with role-playing in a fresh way. In the game you explore an open world, participate in quests and talk with NPCs who have surprisingly in-depth backstories.
Its combat involved melee fighting and spells - innovating the fantasy RPG genre. The protagonist’s personality and looks changed based on your choices in the branching story. This feature was termed “Karma” and it became a signature of the franchise. Fable was many gamers' first choice-based RPG. It is remembered fondly by fans of the genre.
Fable was a critical and commercial success, selling over 1 million copies in its first month of release. It helped solidify Lionhead Studios' reputation as a leading developer of RPGs and contributed to the growth of the Xbox gaming library. The game's success also paved the way for the release of Fable II and Fable III.
4) Ninja Gaiden
The video game Ninja Gaiden was known as Ninja Ryukenden in Japan. It has evolved into a media franchise focused on action-packed video games by Tecmo.l
The series follows the ninja Ryu Hayabusa as its main character. It has gained popularity for its challenging gameplay, tight controls for action and platforming, and cinematic storytelling shown in cutscenes.
Over time, the series has changed and adapted to new platforms. Ninja Gaiden's gameplay took inspiration from other arcade series like Strider. On the other hand, Ninja Gaiden has also contributed to many modern and classic titles.
By 2008, Ninja Gaiden was well-received by critics and players, selling over 7.7 million copies worldwide.
5) Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory
Tom Clancy's espionage stealth game Chaos Theory was launched in 2005. It was the third installment in the Splinter Cell series. Chaos Theory is considered the best Xbox game at that time.
The levels were interactive, letting you hide in shadows and crawl through vents. This design approach is still used in modern spy-stealth games.
Critics and players praised Chaos Theory for improvements to gameplay, story, and multiplayer modes. It sold very well, helping the Splinter Cell series succeed on Xbox. The game received positive reviews for its new features and engaging stealth action.
Chaos Theory's success helped solidify the Xbox as a platform for high-quality, engaging games, particularly in the action-adventure and stealth genres.