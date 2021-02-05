Top 5 Genshin Impact 5-star Characters

Genshin Impact has no lack of fantastic characters for players to choose from.

If they are lucky enough to pull them from the Wish system, that is. With an outstanding roster of 4-star characters, players can create a team of four that can plow through the toughest of enemies.

The real excitement, though, comes from pulling 5-star characters, some of who are not even available unless they are a featured Wish banner.

The best Genshin Impact 5-star characters

#5 - Ganyu

Ganyu

"The secretary at Yuehai Pavilion. The blood of the qilin, an illuminated beast, flows within her veins."

Element: Cryo

Weapon: Bow

Birthday: December 2nd

Constellation: Sinae Unicornis

This spot once held Tartaglia, the Fatui Harbinger, and an excellent Hydro ranged and melee fighter. With the release of Ganyu, there is no comparison in how powerful the two are. Ganyu's power charged attack delivers a devastating blow that rains down ice shards, hitting multiple targets.

Her active and passive skills pair well with many other characters, making Ganyu an excellent Sub DPS for any Genshin Impact team, lending powerful support while still dishing out damage.

#4 - Qiqi

Qiqi

"An apprentice and herb gatherer at Bubu Pharmacy, Qiqi is an undead with a bone-white complexion."

Element: Cryo

Weapon: Sword

Birthday: March 3rd

Constellation: Pristina Nola

Qiqi is the best healer in Genshin Impact, bar none. Her Herald of Frost caused Cyro damage while healing the active character. If Qiqi is active, it also heals all inactive characters based on Qiqi's ATK. Because of the high ATK levels needed for Qiqi to heal at max levels, this also makes her a great Sub DPS.

Combine the above with Qiqi's Preserver of Fortune Elemental Burst and A Glimpse into Arcanum passive ability, Qiqi can provide healing at incredible rates to any character in a player's roster.

Finally, her Former Life Memories passive marks any resources unique to Liyue on the Genshin Impact mini-map if Qiqi is in the party.

#3 - Klee

Klee

"An explosives expert and a regular at the Knights of Favonius' confinement room. Also known as Fleeing Sunlight."

Element: Pyro

Weapon: Catalyst

Birthday: July 27th

Constellation: Trifolium

Besides being such a cute little character, Klee packs one hell of a punch with her explosives. There is only one other character in the Genshin Impact that can dish out as much damage, making her a prime Main DPS that always deals Elemental Damage.

Like Qiqi, Klee has a passive ability called All of My Treasures! that marks resources on the Genshin Impact mini-map, but she tags ones unique to Mondstadt.

#2 - Venti

Venti

"One of the many bards of Mondstadt, who freely wanders the city's streets and alleys."

Element: Anemo

Weapon: Bow

Birthday: June 16th

Constellation: Carmen Dei

There is no denying Venti as the most useful Support in Genshin Impact. Not only can he create updrafts to glide up, helping players reach higher places, but he also has the Windrider passive that reduces the amount of stamina needed to fly.

If that was not enough, Venti's Wind's Grand Ode Elemental Burst can create a vortex of wind that sucks in enemies, consolidating them into one location while dealing Anemo DMG. Toss in a Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, or Electro element into it, and it deals 50% more damage of that element.

Oh, he is also a god. Venti is the physical manifestation of Genshin Impact's Anemo god, Barbatos.

#1 - Diluc

Diluc

"The tycoon of a winery empire in Mondstadt, unmatched in every possible way"

Element: Pyro

Weapon: Claymore

Birthday: April 30th

Constellation: Noctua

Diluc is number one and has been number one since Genshin Impact's release. That does not seem to be changing anytime soon, even with the buffs Zhong Li recently got. His claymore is excellent at breaking stone and shields and can also be set on fire using his Dawn Elemental Burst. This attack only knocks enemies back while doing pyro damage.

Diluc's Elemental Skill, Searing Onslaught, is also the only skill in Genshin Impact that can be used three times in a row, dealing massive pyro damage with each strike. This skill makes Diluc a DPS powerhouse when combined with Dawn and his regular four consecutive strikes he usually makes with his claymore.