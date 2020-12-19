Cyberpunk 2077 was released 8 years after it was announced for the first time. Although it has some real stellar content when it comes to the visuals and the storyline, the game still has a lot of bugs and glitches.

Despite the early patch, the developers were unable to address most of the glitches which have riddled the game since launch.

Top 5 glitches in Cyberpunk 2077

#1 Disappearing characters

Sometimes, it feels like certain characters in Cyberpunk 2077 have somehow acquired the invisibility cloak from Harry's trunk in Hogwarts. NPCs keep vanishing time and again in Cyberpunk 2077. Their presence can be felt and heard, but they just can't be seen.

#2 Mr. Fantastic is that you?

There's a glitch in the game which causes NPCs to have elongated appendages. Yes just necks, hands and legs. Looks pretty funny in all honesty!

EVERYTING IS OK.

WHAT ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT. WHAT DAY0PATCH. WHAT GLITCHES. It just works. Poorly, Unplayable, but works. Hah! pic.twitter.com/exJ9HalVYe — Norbert (@grajmy) December 17, 2020

#3 This guy isn't supposed to be bald

Sometimes the additional cosmetic features for the characters fail to show up, leading to some really deceptive appearances, as one particular user found out.

AYO WTF HAPPENED TO MY DREADS? Got me out here looking like I keep kids in my basement🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/i8rc5rDWSA — Raymond Stevens Jr (@RaythaArtist) December 17, 2020

#4 Where's his face?

Some character models fail to load completely, giving certain NPCs very distorted appearances. Sometimes, these glitches make it look like its a plastic surgery gone horribly wrong.

Glitches in games are really frustrating but in some cases they're very hilarious (Images via CD Projekt RED)

#5 Jackie levitates

Sometimes, the characters fail to interact with the environment in the way they're supposed to, leading to very funny situations. In the opening of this video, Jackie is seen to be levitating in a seated position, right opposite to a chair in a club.

The video also contains a few more hilarious bugs and glitches from Cyberpunk 2077,

Despite all the bugs and the glitches, the game has a pretty good storyline in place. And since the company has given a statement saying that they'll be releasing patches to fix the issues, the game will probably be better in the days to come than it is right now.