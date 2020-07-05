PUBG Mobile: Top 5 guns with the highest fire rate in the game

While some players prefer guns that inflict serious damage, some prefer weapons that have a high rate of fire.

Here is a list of the guns that have the highest fire rate in PUBG Mobile.

Top 5 guns with highest fire rate in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has several guns in its arsenal that can be used by the players according to their preference. Everyone wants to choose the best guns for themselves. Some players pursue weapons that have a high fire rate so that they can gun down their foes quickly.

Here is a list of 5 weapons that have the highest fire rate in the game.

#1 PP-19 Bizon

PP-19 Bizon

PP-19 Bizon has the highest fire rate in PUBG Mobile, and is a complete beast for short-range combats. The gun uses 9mm ammunition and inflicts a damage of 35. The fire rate of PP-19 Bizon is 76.

#2 M416

M416

M416 is one of the most versatile Assault Rifles in PUBG Mobile. The gun contains five attachments slots, which makes it a fan-favourite. It has a fire rate of 75 and inflicts high damage of 41. It uses 5.56mm rounds.

#3 UZI

UZI

UZI might be one of the best guns to use in close combats. The high rate of fire makes it very deadly in situations when your enemy is just 5-10 metres away. UZI has a fire rate of 71 and 25 base damage. Like PP-19 Bizon, it also uses the 9mm ammunition.

#4 SCAR-L

SCAR-L

SCAR-L is the next gun on the list. With 41 damage and a decent fire rate of 69, SCAR-L is a viable option for the players. 5.56mm ammunition is used in this gun.

#5 Groza

Groza

Groza is considered to be the best weapon in the game. However, it is only available via airdrops and is not easy to get. The gun has a reasonable fire rate of 67 and a damage of 45. It uses the 7.62mm ammunition.

All the statistics mentioned above are taken from the loadout option available in the game.