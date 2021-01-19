Top 5 hardest Pokemon Gyms of all time

Beating Pokemon games is rarely a difficult task, but some Gyms made that accomplishment just a little bit harder.

The main goal of any Pokemon game is to defeat Gyms. However, some fans struggled with getting past a certain few.

5 hardest Gyms in all of Pokemon

#5 - Fantina

Image via TheOneIntegral (Youtbe)

This Ghost-Type Gym leader in Diamond & Pearl has over-leveled, overpowered, and fully-evolved Pokemon. A good Dark or Ghost-Type Pokemon can be hard to come by at this point in the game, so relying on Type matchup doesn't always work out. This becomes a battle of how over leveled is the starter Pokemon.

#4 - Maylene

Image via Pokemon Wiki

Another Gym leader from Diamond & Pearl that has really high level Pokemon for so early in the game. This may be an odd pick, but Maylene's Lucario is quite a force to be reckoned with. Other than Infernape, what could even take this thing down at this point in the game.

#3 - Drayden or Iris

Image via Pokemon Wiki

Dragon-Type 8th Gym leaders are never very easy. But Drayden’s (or Iris’) Haxorus was in a league of its own. Haxorus has Dragon Dance, so if it isn't dealt with quickly, it can steamroll an entire team after a couple of boosts. Without an Ice-Type Pokemon from the route prior, this can be a very difficult battle.

#2 - Wattson

Image via Pokemon.com

This Electric-Type gym leader, in Pokemon Emerald specifically, is truly annoying. His Electrike and Manectric both have Static to paralyze physical attackers and Manectric even has Thunder Wave. These Pokemon are pretty high level as well.

Good luck finding a Ground-Type Pokemon to take on this Gym. Geodude is the only option unless Mudkip was the chosen starter.

#1 - Whitney

Image via Pokemon Wiki

Whitney and her Miltank. This Gym leader is quite difficult to defeat since Miltank could just use Milk Drink to restore HP and use Stomp for big damage and possible paralysis. Imagine being paralyzed and attracted and finally hitting Miltank to low HP, and it uses Milk Drink to recover to full HP. A truly annoying Pokemon to deal with, Miltank makes Whitney the number one spot on the list.