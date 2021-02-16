Top 5 most disliked Genshin Impact NPCs

Genshin Impact's NPCs have almost as much depth and history as its playable characters. With so many in the game, it is amazing how they help Teyvat feel like a living, breathing world.

There are some Genshin Impact NPCs, though, that everyone dislikes. It does not matter how deep or well-written they are. They are the bane of every player's existence.

Note: These are the opinions of the writer.

Genshin Impact's most disliked NPCs

Wagner

The first time players encounter Wagner, the blacksmith in Mondstadt behaves quite rudely. This encounter is enough to permanently mar the character for the rest of the game.

He repeatedly remarks how there are no second-rate items at his stall. Yet, all he sells are 2-star items that are not even worth the Mora to use as enhancement materials.

Ellin

Ellin

Ellin is a character in Mondstat that players will end up talking to over and over again thanks to her daily commissions. Ellin wants nothing more in the world than to be like Jean, her idol.

Ellin wants to be a knight, just like Jean, and wants to learn how to destroy several training dummies in two seconds or under.

No matter how many times Genshin Impact players complete the variations of this commission, Ellin never gets it. They are never-ending, with no kind of resolution. This means that players will be dealing with Ellin's issues for a long time to come.

Chuyi

Chuyi is the hostess of Liyue's Yangshang Teahouse. Why Tartaglia spared her life is anyone's guess.

Whenever a Genshin Impact player talks to her, she puts them down, threatens to call security, and tells them that they do not belong in such a reputable teahouse. Her impertinence is enough to make even the calmest player's blood boil.

Timaeus

One of Albedo's alchemy assistants in Mondstadt, Timaeus handles the alchemy crafting stall in the city. While he is not really a terrible character, he is always in the way. Every time a player goes to craft something in Mondstadt, they always accidentally choose to talk to Timaeus instead.

"Hi there, are you also interested in alchemy?"

Reckless Pallad

Reckless Pallad

Reckless Pallad has to be the most hated NPC in all of Genshin Impact. Not only is he useless, but he always seems to end up in every place he should not be and requires saving.

If there is a story event that requires players to go somewhere dangerous, it is almost certain Pallad will be there and will need saving.

Reckless Pallad shows up in random world events and often needs to be saved from a group of slimes or other such pathetic foes in Genshin Impac.