Top 5 Healer characters in Genshin Impact

The best teams in Genshin Impact rely on a source of healing to keep players healthy during their travels across Teyvat.

Genshin Impact's diverse roster allows players to create many varied teams. Picking the best healer for the squad is critical to success in the game.

With a healer on a team, combat can be easier and more fun. When facing off against the various bosses, dealing with the new Spiral Abyss rotations, or just exploring the world, a healer is always useful to a team.

5 Best healer characters in Genshin Impact

The best healers are those who can not only provide health to their allies but also provide buffs and Elemental Resonances for the team.

Without good healers backing up DPS characters, there is no way a player can proceed through treacherous areas like the Spiral Abyss.

This article lists the top five healers in Genshin Impact to keep the team alive.

#5 Barbara

Barbara

Barbara is a Hydro-element Catalyst wielder with some potent healing abilities. Her Elemental Skill and Burst heal the whole team based on her max HP. Every player in Genshin Impact has the chance to get Barbara for free.

This character should not be ignored if a healer is needed. Barbara's downside is that she only operates as a healer.

#4 Qiqi

Qiqi

Qiqi uses her Elemental Skill and Burst to apply Cryo to enemies while healing her team based on her max Health. Unlike Barbara, Qiqi's healing can deal some serious Cryo damage to enemies while she is off-field, giving her the edge.

As a five star unit, getting Qiqi in Genshin Impact may be difficult but worth it.

#3 Diona

(Image via Tkhan1)

Diona heals and shields her team, along with Cryo application and a host of buffs for those standing in her Elemental Burst called Signature Mix. Adding her to the party in Genshin Impact will keep a team stable and healthy.

#2 Jean

(Image via TKhan1)

Jean is an incredibly potent burst healer in Genshin Impact and provides incredible crowd control with her Elemental Skill, Gale Blade.

Using this in tandem with her Burst, Dandelion Breeze will make clearing the Spiral Abyss easy.

#1 Bennett

Bennett

As Genshin Impact's premier healer unit, Bennett does it all. He heals the team incredibly quickly with his Elemental Burst, Fantastic Voyage, along with providing a potent damage buff while in its radius.

Using these characters on a team in Genshin Impact will greatly boost the chances of survival and success.

Genshin Impact offers different damage units, but picking the right healer can be the difference between victory and defeat.