Besides being a top-notch horror game, there are a lot of hidden Easter Eggs in Resident Evil Village, which long-term fans of the series will be able to relate to as they go about trying to recuse Rose.

However, despite there being many hidden Easter Eggs in Resident Evil Village, it's not very easy to come across them, as players will need to explore their surroundings thoroughly and look at every nook and cranny to uncover secrets.

While there are a lot of easter eggs and secrets to discover, this article will talk about those that are lore-related to Resident Evil Village and its predecessors in the franchise. Here are the top five hidden Easter Eggs in Resident Evil Village.

Top 5 hidden Easter Eggs in Resident Evil Village

#5 - Blood and Wine

As players begin to play the game, in the Winters' residence, they will encounter an abundance of wine bottles scattered all over the house. Now, while wine bottles couldn't possibly be hidden Easter Eggs in Resident Evil Village, the labels of the wine bottles on the other hand are very fascinating.

One of the textures for the wine bottle labels in the #ResidentEvil Village “Maiden” demo are labelled as “Regina Rosie” - a possible reference to the protagonist of Capcom’s Dino Crisis video game. pic.twitter.com/EV49AmVwHq — Resident Evil Facts (@ResiFacts) January 23, 2021

Upon closer inspection of the name on all the bottles, they all bear the same brand label, "Regina Rosie." While speculatively, this could be a reference related to the protagonist of Capcom’s Dino Crisis video game, however, a little note within Castle Dimitrescu reveals the dark truth behind the Wine.

Wine lore (Image via CAPCOM, Resident Evil Village)

According to Lore, Lady Alcina Dimitrescu prepares the wine, and given that she consumes blood to stay young, it wouldn't be too outlandish to assume that the Wine which is locally produced, is blended with human blood to "enrich the flavor's intensity."

Further evidence shows that the name Regina means "the queen" in Romanian, which is a direct reference to Lady Alcina Dimitrescu. This has got to be one of the most stomach-churning hidden Easter eggs in Resident Evil Village.

Happy Mother's Day to Lady Dimitrescu, who we all look up to pic.twitter.com/h3PtPnVjMe — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 9, 2021

#4 - The Duke and the Merchant

Perhaps one of the most light-hearted hidden Easter eggs in Resident Evil Village would be the striking similarities between The Duke and an old friend from the franchise. Much like The Duke, who shows up when players least expect him to and offer his services for a fee, the Merchant from Resident Evil 4 shares an uncanny similarity.

OH MY GOD THE DUKE JUST WENT “WHAT ARE YOU BUYING” like the merchant in Resident Evil 4 😂😂 #RE8Village pic.twitter.com/VZbcxDQ9BS — Victoria (@vickyleren) May 9, 2021

But what cements their connection to each other and connects the lore of the franchise is a famous dialog that The Duke utters,

"What are you buying (laughs), just something an old friend of mine used to say."

It's only speculation that the Duke knew the merchant. Other than that, even the Duke himself claims that he can't tell who or what he is, which further adds to this whole mystery, and makes for a great addition as one of the hidden Easter eggs in Resident Evil Village.

#3 - Read all about it

Among the many hidden Easter eggs in Resident Evil Village, this one is not really hidden per se, however, it does require some exploring by players to find it. Tucked away in Winters' home in the spare room, players will come across a newspaper article that will make for quite an intriguing read.

Newsclipping related to Resident Evil Biohazard (Image via CAPCOM, Resident Evil Village)

According to the article in the newspaper, the events of Resident Evil Biohazard were written off as a natural gas leak that caused the deaths of the Baker family. The entire area was also sealed off by officials for at least 10 years using the same excuse.

This is probably one of the best hidden Easter eggs in Resident Evil Village. While it may not seem like much, at least players now know the quote-unquote official story that was released to the public following the events of Resident Evil Biohazard.

#2 - The Origin Story

Among the many hidden Easter eggs in Resident Evil Village, this one is probably the largest discovered yet. While playing the game, players will come across a single room, which will be littered with notes, pictures, and letters, talking about various events. One letter, however, really provides shocking insights into the backstory of the entire franchise of Resident Evil itself.

Oswell E. Spencer

Age : 83 (born 1923)

Died : August 2006

Nationality : British

One of the letters in the room was signed by Oswell E. Spencer, who helped found the Umbrella Corporation. The letter was addressed to Mother Miranda and talks about how he (Oswell E. Spencer) planned to start the Umbrella Corporation after discovering the "progenitor" virus in Africa. If this doesn't scream hidden Easter eggs in Resident Evil Village, nothing will.

Part I of the letter (Image via CAPCOM, Resident Evil Village)

Part II of the letter (Image via CAPCOM, Resident Evil Village)

Part III of the letter (Image via CAPCOM, Resident Evil Village)

Part IV of the letter (Image via CAPCOM, Resident Evil Village)

According to the letters, this is not just one of the many hidden Easter eggs in Resident Evil Village, but rather the entire origin story of the franchise which arguably started right here in Resident Evil Village.

#1 - Like Father, Like Daughter

Following the post-credit scene at the end of the game, players will come across perhaps one of the saddest hidden Easter eggs in Resident Evil Village. After Ethan Winters sacrifices himself to save Rose, the scene ends with Chris, Mia, and baby Rosemary escaping to BSAA HQ in England.

After the post-credit scene, an older Rose appears on a bus reading a copy of the storybook that Mia read to her at the start of the game. She's also wearing Ethan's wedding ring and jacket that he gave Chris at the end of the game to use to cover up baby Rose.

The storybook and the Wedding ring (Image via YouTube, Shirrako)

Rose wearing Ethan's jacket (Image via YouTube, Shirrako)

Apart from these being the saddest hidden Easter eggs in Resident Evil Village, speculation is that Rose may just become the next protagonist for the Resident Evil franchise.

Also Read: Did Resident Evil Village's post-credit scene hint at a sequel with Rose being the protagonist?