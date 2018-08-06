Top 5 Highest-Earning eSports players

Competitive online gaming or eSports is one of the fastest growing industries in the world today. With better internet services throughout the world, live streaming of games is now a full-time profession.

There are 162 million frequent watchers of eSports, with another 131 million who watch occasionally. Those numbers are expected to rise to 286 million and 303 million by 2020.

With this mega level popularity comes money; and lots of it. eSports organizations have team owners, contracts, and partnerships that fund multiple teams for a variety of games. They often pay for amenities such as housing, water and electricity, coaches and trainers, and the team's food and gaming peripherals. Dota 2 remains the best game in terms of reward money. Dota 2's premier tournament - The International - in its eighth season has a prize pool of $23,435,231 and counting (http://dota2.prizetrac.kr/international2018)

The International attracts the best Dota 2 players across the globe.

Who are the Top 5 Highest-Earning eSports players?

(spoiler - all 5 are Dota 2 players)

All figures are taken from: esportsearnings.com

#1 Kuro Salehi Takhasomi - $3,740,4780

Player Profile

Player id - KuroKy

Age - 25

Nationality - German

Game - Dota 2

Current Team - Team Liquid

Role(s) - Support

Signature Heroes - Rubick, Visage, IO

KuroKy is widely regarded as one of the most intelligent Dota players of all time. He was a kid when he was diagnosed with a medical condition which kept him from being an active child and he thus gained the love of video games,

He dreamed of being the best Dota 2 player in the world and lead a team to the top and win a TI championship. After a disappointing run through various international tournaments, KuroKy formed is own team in 2015 - Team 5 Jungz. After seeing their potential, the team was picked up by Team Liquid. Liquid became an elite team in Europe.

KuroKy's hard work and dedication paid off as Team Liquid won The International 7 and swept Team Newbee in the Grand Finals becoming the only team in TI history to do so.

