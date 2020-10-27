Top 5 Horror Games to play on Halloween

With Halloween approaching soon on 31st October 2020, we couldn't help but remember the spine-tingling feeling of playing a horror game in a dark room with your headphones on.

So, we have decided to make a list of the top five horror games that you can play this Halloween to get your nerves jangling and heart racing.

Top Horror Games to play on Halloween 2020

Choosing the top five horror games for players out of a list that boasts big titles like Resident Evil, Amnesia, and Silent Hill is quite an uphill task. However, our list of horror games include:

#1 Amnesia: Rebirth

Following the success of Amnesia: The Dark Descent and the existential horror of Soma, the developers at Frictional Games have gone back to the horror genre with Amnesia: Rebirth.

Amnesia: Rebirth

Set in 1937, the game's aesthetic approach finds itself stuck between the Victorian-era castles and buildings found in Amnesia: The Dark Descent and the futuristic underwater setup of Soma.

Released on 20th October, Amnesia: Rebirth might be the perfect game to play during the Halloween season. The game is available on PC (Steam) and the PlayStation Store.

#2 Layers of Fear

Advertisement

Layers of Fear, developed by the Bloober Team from Poland, is a psychological horror that is the team's first game in the genre. Layers of Fear has the player exploring a giant haunted house as a painter trying to complete their masterpiece.

Layers of Fear

Layers of Fear provides the perfect spooky atmosphere with the house shifting around the player. Overall, Layers of Fear makes it onto the list as an excellent game to engage with during the 2020 Halloween season. The game is available on the Xbox Store, PlayStation Store, and PC (Steam).

#3 Outlast

Developed by Red Barrels, Outlast has always had an eerie atmosphere for the players. The Mount Massive Asylum makes it impossible for players to watch their path at most times, forcing them to use the night vision function present on Miles Upshur's video camera.

Outlast

Outlast is available for players on the Xbox Store, PlayStation Store, Nintendo, and PC (Steam). The Outlast Trinity consisting of Outlast as well as the additional DLC, Whistleblower, and Outlast 2, is available for players, and it couldn't be a better time to start playing this horror series than this Halloween season.

#4 Dead Space

Visceral Games' Dead Space was the perfection of the third-person survival horror genre. Dead Space is an ideal confluence of the contemporary sensibility with the retro survival aspects of horror games.

Dead Space

Advertisement

Dead Space makes it one of the best games to play during the Halloween season, as the game has especially been designed to use everything at its disposal to scare the players. The game is available on the Xbox Store, PlayStation Store, and PC (Steam).

#5 Dead by Daylight

The surprisingly fun game, Dead by Daylight, is an asymmetrical PvP game involving a total of five players. In this multiplayer title, four players team up as survivors against one player who takes on the role of a savage killer.

Dead by Daylight

Available on PC (Steam) and Android, Dead by Daylight is one of the most fun games to play with your friends during the upcoming Halloween season. Party up and run from the savage killer!