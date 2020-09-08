Consumables in Fortnite are a passive gameplay mechanic that many players might glance over. Most of a match is spent fighting, building, and looting rather than sitting and consuming items. So new ideas generally come in the form of active items or abilities in Fortnite.

Yet, consumables are an integral part of the game, and they bring a ton of opportunity and relief to the game whether it's realized or not. Items like shields or crash pads can be life savers and any player saves a spot or two for their consumables. Many consumables have come and gone in Fortnite, but there's still room to try out more.

Top 5 ideas for new consumables in Fortnite

#5 - Speed Boosts

(Image Credit: Esports Junkie)

Traversal and movement items are no stranger to Fortnite. Each season has had varying degrees of mobility available on the map and various methods of doing so. Those have included planes, shadow bombs, and consumable gliders.

A straight up speed boost would be a consumable worth trying out. It could be used for multiple situations too which would make the item versatile. They could save players from an incoming storm or even provide a quick advantage in a fight. This wouldn't have to be limited to just movement speed either. Changing the item so that it increases reload speed could be another tweak as well.

Advertisement

As with many consumables in Fortnite, the item would need to be balanced out and likely given a quick time limit when used.

#4 - Radar

Such a simple item goes a long way in changing the pace of the game. Having a radar might not be worth carrying in a late game situation, but it could be useful when landing or if a player is looking for a high kill count. Radar is also something that could speed up that middle stage of the game where the remaining players are just waiting to converge.

Fortnite generally benefits from items that speed up the game and this is one that many fans would like to see, even if it wouldn't be the best all-around item.

#3 - Munitions box

(Image Credit: ArtStation Ewan Thompson)

Low ammo isn't a major issue in Fortnite, especially in solos. But there are some niche situations that an item like a munitions box could be a part of. Squads specifically can enter multiple scenarios where they are stuck fighting and ammo is blown through in an instant.

It could be worthwhile to have a teammate use up an inventory space to carry ammo for the team. Munitions boxes that could also provide some material, possibly 50 of each, could also make the box more enticing.

#2 - Portable Vehicles

At first, portable vehicles might sound pointless. Why would a player use that when they are all over the map? Well, sometimes players can find themselves in situations where they are in short supply and that consumable could have saved the game.

Vehicles in general can also be destroyed. When a player finds a vehicle, they aren't going to keep that vehicle the entire game. A portable vehicle consumable can give players the options to plan for future uses of a vehicle.

#1 - Superpowers

(Image Credit: Hype Beast)

Superpowers could be a plethora of different consumables that would fit perfect with the current Marvel theme. What came to mind at first was the Silver Surf Board, but what if they kept adding new consumables or weapons based on heroes?

Web swinging like Spider-Man is something many would pick up strictly for the fun of it, and it would add mobility to Fortnite. Something like a lightning strike from Thor could stun opponents in place of the Boogie Bomb. Teleportation could be added through someone like Nightcrawler's abilities. The opportunities for new consumables through that route in Season 4 of Fortnite are really endless.