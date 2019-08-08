Top 5 Indian PUBG Mobile Content Creators on Youtube

Shivam Aggarwal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 9 // 08 Aug 2019, 11:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has become one of the most favorite games in India. One interesting thing about PUBG is that people not only just love to play the game but also like to watch it. This has given a boost to a lot of content creators on Youtube. In this article, we will tell you about the Top 5 Indian PUBG Mobile Content Creators:

(5) Maxtern

Maxtern is a great PUBG Content Creator. He might not have over a million subscribers on his channel right now but you will find his videos to be amusing and interesting to watch. He records gameplay and then gives commentary on that gameplay. Maxtern has 357K subscribers on his channel till now. He has reached conqueror tier on more than one occasions. He is currently in UME Clan.

(4) Kronten Gaming

Kronten Gaming

If you are familiar with Team Godl, then you will know who Kronten is. Kronten A.K.A Chetan Chandgude is the leader of Team Godl. He recently shifted to Mobile from the emulator. He has over 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube. What makes him famous is his rush gameplay and daily streams. He never camps. You will always find him rushing to houses, compounds and killing people along with fellow Godl members.

(3) Gareebo

Gareebo is a very trendy gamer. He not just plays PUBG but also tries other games too. He currently crossed over 1 million subscribers on YouTube. When you hear his voice you will think that he is just a kid. However, he is more than 20 years old. He uses a voice changing software which makes his voice childlike and funny. He is an emulator player and talented. He is great with shotguns and once clutched a whole squad at just 1 HP using S12K.

(2) Mortal

Mortal

Soul Mortal A.K.A. Naman Mathur is one of the most famous PUBG Mobile Players. He was once ranked at #5 in Asia Server. He currently has 2.6 million subscribers on YouTube. He live-streams almost daily apart from when he has to play in competitions. Currently, he is in Taiwa preparing for PMSC 2019. Post that he has decided to leave the competitive scene to stream on YouTube.

(1) Dynamo Gaming

Dynamo Gaming

Dynamo Gaming A.K.A. Aditya Sawant is the most popular PUBG Mobile Content Creators. He has a total of 4.7 million subscribers on YouTube. He is the one who created the famous tagline: 'Patt se Headshot'. Dynamo is also an emulator player which brought him in several controversies too with IND Scout. He is now practicing on mobile using three-finger claw and will soon switch from Emulator to Mobile. He is one of the best sniper in India. You should see one of his sniping montages on Youtube.

Advertisement

Well, I hope you liked this article.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Video Game News.