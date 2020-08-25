Top 5 instant karma moments caught live on stream

Livestreams are a top form of entertainment these days. From video games all the way to real life and just chatting streams, streamers are gaining popularity akin to the olden day celebrity. The thing about streams, though, is that anything can happen. They are live. There is no script or way to edit what is going on. Fails tend to happen frequently, alongside instant karma. Instant karma when the streamer says or does something that can be a bit snarky and the universe immediately strikes back.

5 times instant karma struck live streamers on games and real life

#5 – Mongraal

Twitch streamer Mongraal was playing a game of Fortnite with a full squad. His squad was set up in a high tower, seemingly surrounded by enemies. That was when he decided to mess around a little. Mongraal's teammate edited the structure to open it up. Mongraal himself would then emote and strut along the edge, seemingly mocking a squad in a similar tower across from him.

Mongraal would then take fire as his teammate closed up the edited wall. Almost immediately after, a rocket came flying towards him and his teammates. The teammate was close to being caught directly by the rocket and getting downed. The entire squad roared with laughter and surprise at this bit of instant karma coming at them.

Clip at 2:08

#4 – Summit1g

Summit1g was in the middle of a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare match. He was holding angles in a building before he decided to head upstairs. Once he reached the top floor, another player appeared with his back turned to Summit. Summit would slowly and methodically line up a shot to the head to eliminate the unsuspecting player.

As soon as the player went down, Summit1g decided to add insult to injury, not knowing that karma was on its way. He approached the enemy's dead body and begin crouch and stand, crouch and stand, otherwise known as teabagging. As well, he began littering the body with bullets. Summit would reload and start checking different angles out of the window. Then the server disconnected and he was kicked out of the game. Instant karma strikes again.

Clip at 6:30

#3 – Lirik

Lirik is one of Twitch's most popular streamers. Even he isn't immune to receiving instant karma. While playing GTA V RP as his character Avon Barksdale, Lirik crossed his arms and rushed towards a group of NPCs enjoying a fire on the beach. He would shout some swear words in their direction, keeping true to the roleplay format of the game.

Lirik would then have his in game character throw a punch at one of the NPCs. That character would be knocked flat out, causing the other two characters to run in fear. Lirik would continue chasing and shouting at them. It was at that point that Lirik stepped on the camp fire and burst into flames. He would run towards other player controlled characters as his died from the burns, being dealt a swift strike from karma.

Clip at 7:25

#2 – Greekgodx

Greekgodx is at a convention, visiting the booth for Stream Elements. Stream Elements has a slogan that is simply “It's Better.” Greekgodx decided to belittle the Stream Elements representative and the slogan, saying it sucks. He asks who made it up and continues to say it sucks.

The representative explains where the phrase came from. He explains that Andy Milonakis asked Greekgodx in a previous stream if Stream Elements pays streamers to use them. Greekgodx then told him during that stream, “No, they're just better than the others.” This is when Greekgodx is struck by instant karma, realize he unknowingly gave Stream Elements the slogan he was just bashing.

Clip at 7:11

#1 – Malena

Twitch streamer Malena was spending time with Nmplol and Greekgodx. Greekgodx, making another appearance on the list, was having a tough time on a tire swing. He was starting to hurt, begging to be let down from the swing. Nmplol refused and just watched as Greekgodx struggled to remove himself for the tire swing. This time, Greek is on the other end of instant karma.

Instead of helping, Malena approached the swing while filming. She decided to push Greekgodx even more. It was at this moment that karma decided to target Malena. Greekgodx would exclaim that he was about to fall as Malena stepped back. She then tripped backwards over tree branch root embedded into the ground for the whole stream to see.

Clip at 0:31