Top 5 landing spots for Fortnite FNCS in Season 5

Fortnite Competitive is brutal, and where players land is essential for planning rotations, loot/material gathering, and easy kills. It is also crucial that the landing spot is not too crowded, as it can prove to be fatal.

Top 5 Landing Spots for Fortnite FNCS

#5 - Viking Ship

Viking Ship

Fortnite's Viking Ship is an excellent place to land, as it boasts multiple treasure chests and ground loot. The main reason for landing here is Ragnarok. Players can earn a Purple SMG if they defeat him in a duel, giving them an early advantage. From here, players can move north to loot the house there or over to Holly Hedges to try and pick off other players.

#4 - Ghost House

Ghost House

Fortnite's Ghost House contains:

Lots of chests

Tons of materials to harvest

Sand near, easy access to kills and movement around the map

Players should land on the roof and work their way down if they can. If it looks like another player is heading up there, the bottom floor works just fine.

#3 - Dirty Docks - South End

Dirty Docks

Dirty Docks in the most chest-dense location in Fortnite, sporting over 30 chests in total between the north and south end. The southern end tends to see less player action and is the better spot to land. There are always vehicles lying around, so this spot's remote location should not be an issue when it comes to the storm.

#2 - Rainbow Rentals

Fortnite's Rainbow Rentals may be small, but it contains four chests and multiple fishing spots, with each access to the swamp and its Slurp barrels. Players can also swim up the coast for easy stone farming and even more fishing.

#1 - Ski Lodge

Ski Lodge

The Ski Lodge is a fantastic place to gather wood and brick, chests, and ground loot. There is also a bounty board to snag a quick kill. Players should work from the basement up, looting as much as they can before moving on.