Top 5 landing spots in Fortnite for instant action

Of late, we have seen quite a few Fortnite content creators complain about specific aspects of the game. One of the most common complaints has been with regards to its pacing. Recently, we saw SypherPK compare Fortnite’s game-pacing mechanism with that of other games such as Valorant and Call of Duty.

According to him, Fortnite requires a largescale overhaul, and needs to better divide action on the map. Currently, it is concentrated in specific locations, and not many players survive past the second or the third circle. This, in turn, makes it difficult to get even ten kills in one match, while earlier, it was pretty standard.

Of course, to see more action, players can always land at specific spots that are sure to attract action, and has good loot. In this article, we look at the top five landing places for instant action in Fortnite.

Fortnite: Top five landing spots for instant action

Image Credits: vg247.com

The Authority

The Authority is the main HQ of Shadow, and lies dead centre in the map (coordinates E4, majorly). It was constructed by Jules, seen building the seawall which surrounds the location in the trailer for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3.

Image Credits: gamepur.com

The location has lots of chests and a plethora of valuable loot, and is probably the best drop location, if you are looking for some instant action.

Salty Springs

Advertisement

Salty Springs is located towards the northwest of The Authority, inside coordinate D4. The location is a residential area with a gas station and a bus stop, but contains 11 chests!

Image Credits: r/FortniteBR,reddit.com

Due to its location and nostalgic loot, it is another one of those POIs that is often visited by Fortnite players. You can land here in case you are looking for some quick action.

Lazy Lake

Lazy Lake is another POI, which is straightforward to get to, and lies inside coordinate F6. The location has a total of 28 chests, which makes it an alluring POI to land on, by itself.

Image Credits: fortnite.gamepedia.com

The location has a couple of lakes surrounding it, and is a well-organized city. Users can find the Lazy Lake spa, as well as the office of the ‘No Sweat Insurance’ company. Regardless, it is often crowded out by players, and is an excellent place to land on, for some instant action.

Coral Castle

The brand new POI that was expected to be called Atlantis also has a high amount of loot and chests scattered throughout. The location is towards the top left of your map, inside coordinate B2.

Image Credits: dotesports.com

As the POI is new, Fortnite gamers have been landing there in hordes, and you are sure to bump into multiple enemies if you decide to do the same. Moreover, it is probably one of the most dangerous locations to land on, mainly because the surrounding area is at a higher height, which can give other players an advantage over you.

Sweaty Sands

The location is trendy among Fortnite players simply because of the whopping 34 chests that you can find scattered across the area. Sweaty Sands lies inside coordinate B3 and B4, and is towards the south of Coral Castle.

Image Credits: fortnite.gamepedia.com

The location resembles the POI Paradise Palms from the original Fortnite map, and is a beach town with white sand and clear water. Furthermore, you can find the ice cream shop ‘SoFDeeZ’ along with a pier and a big hotel at the location. Of course, in addition to the loot, there is always a horde of people who like to land there.