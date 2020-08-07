PUBG Mobile boasts a variety of weapons, with each having its damage stat. Most firearms have high damage numbers, but some score low on this scale. In this article, we will see the top five weapons which have the lowest hit damage in the game.

Top 5 least damaging weapons in PUBG Mobile

P18C

P18C in PUBG Mobile (Image credits: pubg gamepedia)

Hit Damage: 23; Bullet Speed: 375 m/s; Ammo Type: 9mm

The P18C is an automatic secondary pistol in PUBG Mobile. It has a hit damage of 23, which is one of the lowest in the game. However, this does not mean that the pistol is a terrible choice. It is one of the highest damage-dealing pistols in the game because of its exceptional fire rate.

Skorpion

Skorpion in PUBG Mobile (Image credits: pubg gamepedia)

Hit Damage: 22; Bullet Speed: 350 m/s; Ammo Type: 9mm

The Skorpion is an automatic pistol which behaves like a mini machine-gun. That said, it has two firing modes, including single and auto. This firearm has a hit damage of only 22. However, the weapon is straightforward to use considering its mild recoil and a 20-round magazine size.

Micro UZI

Micro Uzi in PUBG Mobile (Image credits: pubg gamepedia)

Hit Damage: 26; Bullet Speed: 350 m/s; Ammo Type: 9mm

The Micro UZI is a submachine gun with a hit damage of only 26, which is the lowest of any SMG in the game. The weapon is handy in close combat because of its high fire rate and manageable spray pattern over such distances. Players can use it in semi-auto or full-auto modes.

MP5K

MP5K in PUBG Mobile (Image credits: pubg gamepedia)

Hit Damage: 33; Bullet Speed: 350 m/s; Ammo Type: 9mm

The MP5K is a relatively new addition to PUBG Mobile’s submachine gun family. With a hit damage of 33 and using the 9mm ammo, it is like most other guns in this category. This firearm has a low fire rate of 0.066s, and is rarely used as an able competitor to other SMGs.

Vector

Vector in PUBG Mobile (Image credits: pubg gamepedia)

Hit Damage: 31; Bullet Speed: 400 m/s; Ammo Type: 9mm

The Vector is a popular submachine gun in PUBG Mobile. It has a hit damage of 31 but a very high fire rate of 0.055s, which helps deliver some severe damage to close-range targets in a short amount of time. The Vector has a small, 19-round magazine which can be increased to 33 using an extended magazine.

Note: All the statistics and data are from the PUBG Gamepedia website.