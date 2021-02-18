Top 5 least useful characters in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact tier lists are nothing new to players. Many different sites and players create these lists to help other players figure out which characters are the best compared to other characters.

Based on math, character team composition, and character potential, these lists tend to be more objective than subjective. Based on one of the more popular tier lists out there, here is the list of the five least useful characters in Genshin Impact.

5 of the least useful characters in Genshin Impact

#5 & 4 - Traveler

The Twins

"A traveler from another world who had their only kin taken away, forcing them to embark on a journey to find The Seven."

Element: Anemo or Geo

Weapon: Sword

Birthday: Player Choice

Constellation: Viator (Male), Viatrix (Female)

The main protagonist of Genshin Impact, and the first player-controlled character of the game, the Traveler, starts as an Anemo character, and later in the game, can be changed to Geo. In future updates, they will be able to switch between each of the seven elements. Even though they are a 5-Star character, the Traveler is fairly useless later on, when players pull other, more powerful characters from wishes.

#3 - Noelle

Noelle

"A maid in the service of the Knights of Favonius that dreams of joining their ranks someday."

Element: Geo

Weapon: Claymore

Birthday: March 21st

Constellation: Parma Cordis

Noelle is a tremendous defensive character early on and is the character most players pull first from their Genshin Impact starter wishes. While she can remain decent with a good kit, she is easily outclassed by the likes of Diona, Zhongli, or even Xinyan when it comes to shields.

#2 - Lisa

Lisa

"The languid but knowledgeable Librarian of the Knights of Favonius, deemed by Sumeru Academia to be their most distinguished graduate in the past two centuries."

Element: Electro

Weapon: Catalyst

Birthday: June 9th

Constellation: Tempus Fugit

Many players love Genshin Impact's Lisa for her personality. Unfortunately, she falls as a sub-DPS with many other characters filling the role much better.

#1 - Amber

Amber

"Always energetic and full of life, Amber's the best - albeit only - Outrider of the Knights of Favonius."

Element: Pyro

Weapon: Bow

Birthday: August 10th

Constellation: Lepus

Poor Amber is at the bottom of pretty much every tier list out there. As the first Genshin Impact character players can recruit, she is undoubtedly helpful in many of the game's early puzzles. Once any other Pyro or bow-using character is recruited, she becomes virtually useless.