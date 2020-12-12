Top 5 LEC roster changes in League of Legends pre-season 11

The 2020-2021 LEC offseason has seen many players moving around teams and regions, but the biggest changes will affect the LEC as a whole.

These players are so impactful that they can change a bottom tier team into a serious contender. These top five roster changes will undoubtedly have serious implications on where teams will finish at the end of the season.

The 5 biggest roster moves of the LEC pre-season

#5 Lee "Mowgli" Jae-ha

Imagine via Blog of Legends

Following the departure of every long time teammate he had come to know, Mowgli has moved on from Vitality to join T1 Academy, SKT's academy team.

Mowgli joining his original region is well deserved as he was often the bright spot on the Vitality roster. This move is well deserved for the player, but leaves the team in a questionable position.

Mowgli is replaced by an on again, off again pro from Vitality's academy roster, Duncan "Skeanz" Marquet. This move leaves Vitality with a young, inexperienced roster that could end up being a disaster.

#4 Elias "Upset" Lipp

Imagine via Fnatic

A player often viewed as one of best ADCs in Europe, Upset has found himself on rosters that fail to bring out his full potential. Upset has moved on from Origen to join Fnatic and is presented a real opportunity to win his first split ever.

He will be joining a long time veteran in the bot lane, Zdravets "Hylissang" Iliev Galabov in the bot lane. This duo will be sure to bring out the best in each other and Fnatic will have a real shot at winning their first championship in years with their revamped roster.

#3 Sergen "Broken Blade" Çelik

Image via YouTube

After spending two years with TSM, Broken Blade has left and joined FC Schalke 04. He will be joining Erberk "Gilius" Demir, Felix "Abbedagge" Braun, Matúš "Neon" Jakubčík, Dino "LIMIT" Top.

The German born top laner will find himself right at home with the German based soccer organization. Competing along side his fellow country men will be sure to bring out the best in Broken Blade.

Often being overshadowed by the now retired Søren "Bjergsen" Bjerg, Broken Blade always was a consistent and reliable top laner for TSM. His skillset perfect matches with S04's play style and will help the roster reach an almost certain playoff berth.

#2 Fnatic Coaching Staff

Imagine via Fnatic.com

After falling in back to back finals to G2 Esports, Fnatic has made some changes to its coaching staff. They have added Jakob "YamatoCannon" Mebdi and Gary "Tolki" Mialaret.

YamatoCannon comes over from Sandbox Gaming in Korea after spending a few short months with the organization. It's clear that he wanted to remain in Europe and help Fnatic to dominate this region.

Having coached ROCCAT, Splyce, and Vitality, fans could argue that this is the first roster YamatoCannon that can utilize his full potential as a coach. Often joining the analyst desk and providing great insight, YamatoCannon will find himself right at home with Fnatic.

Additionally, YamatoCannon is joined by Tolki. Tolki was previously the head coach of strategy and analytics for SKT T1 Telecom.

Combining these two great strategic minds will make playing against Fnatic an absolute nightmare for any LEC opponents.

#1 Martin "Rekkles" Larsson

Image via G2 Esports

After more than five years with Fnatic, Rekkles has joined G2 Esports with his eyes set on winning worlds. He is joining an already ultra talented roster in Martin "Wunder" Nordahl Hansen, Marcin "Jankos" Jankowski, Rasmus "Caps" Borregaard Winther, and Mihael "Mikyx" Mehle.

This move may have been expected with the recent changes made to Fnatic's roster and coaching staff, but Rekkles in a G2 jersey will be a welcome sight for G2 fans. It would come as no surprise if G2 hands Fnatic multiple losses this season when Rekkles gets a shot to take down his long time former team.