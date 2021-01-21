Top 5 licensed Fortnite skins

Licensing has opened Fortnite up to a ton of unique skins throughout its history.

With licenses from the NFL, DC, Marvel, Legendary Entertainment, Sony, Disney, and more, there is no shortage of skins for fans of almost any entertainment property out there.

This article takes a look at some of the coolest, most iconic, licensed skins available to Fortnite players.

Iconic licensed Fortnite skins

#5 - Batman

Batman

Last Seen: 7/10/2020

Release Date: 9/25/2019

Who would not want to play as Batman in Fortnite.

The Caped Crusader is one of DC Comics' most popular characters, and his iconic look is world-renowned. Thankfully, the Batman skin continues to show up in the Fortnite in-game shop for players to snag and enjoy.

#4 - Kylo Ren

Kylo Ren

Last Seen: 5/05/2020

Release Date: 12/21/2019

Any of the Star Wars skins available are amazing options for players to equip. There is something about the final trilogy's Kylo Ren that screams awesome. It may be his Darth Vader-esque black helmet or his crudely assembled cross-guard red lightsaber.

Kylo is a severe skin to come up against on the Fortnite island. This skin instills fear and a bit of hesitation in opponents as he glides down from the battle bus.

#3 - Deadpool

Deadpool

Last Seen: Release

Release Date: 4/03/2020

Not only is Deadpool a great looking skin with several fantastic styles available, but his Deadpool Set included the variant looks Ravenpool and Cuddlepool. Extremely popular, the Merc with a Mouth certainly made quite the entrance, with images of him bathing in a pool of V-Bucks coming to the fore upon release.

#2 - John Wick

John Wick (not The Reaper)

Last Seen: 10/13/2020

Release Date: 5/16/2019

Not to be confused with The Reaper, the original skin available in Fortnite that resembled John Wick, the officially licensed skin cuts an impressive figure.

Just about anything Keanu Reeves touches these days is golden, as if Midas touched it himself. The release of the John Wick skin also makes owners of The Reaper skin extremely lucky, as the knock-off skin is MIA since 2018.

#1 - Kratos

Kratos

Last Seen: 1/08/2021

Release Date: 12/04/2020

With console players making up most of Fortnite's player-base, it only makes sense that Fortnite would include Sony's Kratos in its lineup.

Kratos comes to Fortnite as his older-self, as seen in the latest God of War game - a bit more haggard, bearded, slightly less muscular, yet still on top of his game. Honestly, Kratos did not kill all the Greek pantheon gods to be slighted by Fortnite, so Epic had no choice but to include him in the game.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the article's writer.