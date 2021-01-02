Top 5 mid lane mage picks in League of Legends: Wild Rift 

Ability Power mages have always been a staple to the mid lane meta in League of Legends. Much of the same has translated to Wild Rift.

The mobile version of League of Legends is currently in its open beta stages. Though it may not have a set meta at the moment, there are certain Wild Rift champions that stand out compared to others. This is especially the case when it comes to early game and late game impact.

In the mid lane, there are certain mages that are a menace to deal with in lanes, and can literally take over team fights when ahead.

Mages come with as much burst as assassins but boast additional crowd control tools in their kit. This allows them to dictate the flow of the game and turn the tides of battle.

Here are 5 of the best mages to pick up in League of Legends: Wild RIft.

5 best mid lane mages in League of Legends: Wild Rift

#1 - Lux

Damage, CC, and shield; Wild Rift’s Lux has it all. Her kit is one of the most versatile among all mages. This allows her to be a decent flex pick for the mid lane and as a support.

Her Light Binding-Final Spark combo is one of the most broken things in the game at the moment. The amount of damage that she can dish out in the later stages of the game is just disgusting.

She can 100 to zero the opponent's ADC in the blink of an eye, and the amount of burst that she can put out is very difficult to deal with.

However, all of Lux’s abilities are a skill shot. This is why she is harder to master than some of the other AP champions in the mid lane.

#2 - Ahri

Ahri is a burst mage assassin with a very versatile build path. Players can make a control mage out of her, making the most of her Charm and mobility. Alternatively, they can just go the assassin route, and build a lot of ability power in her kit.

Much like Lux, Ahri too is pretty hard to master. It will take Wild Rift players a decent amount of time and investment to properly pick her up.

Her ultimate Spirit Rush provides her with a lot of mobility, and she can dash around a team fight quite effectively. This makes her one of the most difficult Wild Rift mages to pin down.

Ahri’s early game may be a bit underwhelming, but she does come with decent wave clear. This allows her to manage minions, and hard shove them into the enemy turret.

#3 - Annie

Much like in League of Legends, Annie is an entry-level mid-lane pick for newer Wild Rift players as well. However, one major difference between the two is that in the mobile version Annie’s Disintegrate deals area of effect damage instead of just being a point and click single target spell.

Her Molten Shield has been turned into a skill shot as well, thereby, allowing her to have decent room for skill expression.

Annie’s passive ability, Pyromania, makes her a big threat during late-game team fights. The “Flash into Tibbers” combo has translated rather well into Wild Rift. The Dark Child is a force to be reckoned with in the later stages of the game.

#4 - Orianna

Orianna never truly goes out of meta. The Lady of Clockwork has always been relevant in League of Legends, and has been one of the most popular picks in pro play and standard matchmaking.

Similarly, Orianna is just as versatile and powerful in Wild Rift. Her ability to scale tremendously well into the late game is what makes her so sought after by players.

Orianna’s ultimate ability Shockwave can single-handedly turn the tides of battle. It’s the most impactful ability in the game, but making the most out of it and not missing it completely, takes a lot of practice.

Orianna is one of the hardest champions in Wild Rift. However, once mastered, she can be a powerhouse that can easily mow down the enemy team.

#5 - Aurelion Sol

When translating from League of Legends into Wild Rift, Aurelion Sol got no new tweaks to his kit. He plays out the same way in the mobile version as he does in the base game.

Though his abilities may not look like much on paper, they do a deceptively high amount of damage when combined together.

The correct way of playing Sol in Wild Rift is to always keep him on the move. Positioning is going to be key during the laning phase and during late game team fights.

Aurelion Sol requires a decent amount of practice to pick up but can be quite rewarding during late game team fights once mastered.