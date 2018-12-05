Top 5 MMORPG Games to play in 2019

Hrithik Raj
17 // 05 Dec 2018, 20:38 IST

The Massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPGs) genre is not doing well as we have seen the MMO community is not satisfied with the present MMO's which came this year like Bless Online or previous year. Bless online was full with glitches, the game was not optimized, it was a pay to win MMO and there was plenty reason to both hate and like the game. Many bless online players even got their games refunded from steam and the number of those cases were very high.

You can say that there has been only few MMO's which are actually fun to play either with friends or alone, with less glitch and a fair optimized gameplay experience. With a new year right around the corner, we have brought you all MMO's fans a list of MMORPG games which are both fun to play and has a good online community.

#1 Neverwinter

Neverwinter is a long-running free to play MMORPG developed by Cryptic Studio and released by Perfect World Entertainment for Microsoft Windows and PS4 and Xbox One. It has an ample variety of classes with sub-races were players can become one of eight Dungeons & Dragons character classes and form groups of up to five player characters (PCs) and a fair character customization.

There are fewer bugs in the game than other MMO, its more balanced in terms of pay to win that generally ruins an MMO, its gorgeous, it has a good story and other good stuff that generally other MMO's fail to provide.

#2. Black Desert Online

Black Desert Online is a Korean Sandbox Oriented MMORPG developed by Pearl Abyss. Black Desert Online is the most gorgeous looking MMO, it has a high pace combat system as expected from Korean MMO's and the best character customization. The game is huge and requires a lot of grinding.

There are some moments when you may get bored of some repetitive side quests but its a minor fault you can ignore. Black Desert Online an MMO you should definitely play. Black Desert Online will soon make its way to Xbox One, although there is still no release date.

