Top 5 most popular female Fortnite skins

When it comes to Fortnite skins, there are options out there of every color, shape, and size.

With the explosion of licensed content, fans have been lucky enough to get some great new skins that otherwise would not have been available. There are tons of both original and licensed options for those users who prefer to play Fortnite using female skins.

Here are the Top 5 most popular as of January 2021:

Fortnite's most popular female skins

#5 - Ghoul Trooper

Ghoul Trooper and Zombie style

Last Seen: 11/01/2020

Release Date: 10/30/2017

Added to the game in Chapter 1 Season 1, Ghoul Trooper is one of the game's oldest skins. Available for 1,500 V-Bucks, she can be found in Fortnite's in-game shop around Halloween every year.

Advertisement

There are three variations of the skin: Default, Zombie, and Pink. Pink was only available to those players who owned the Ghoul Trooper skin before Fortnitemares 2019.

#4 - Loserfruit

Icon Series Loserfruit

Last Seen: 11/30/2020

Release Date: 06/22/2020

Released in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3, Loserfruit is part of the Icon Series and costs 1,500 V-Bucks. Her arrival came with the Loserfruit outfit, Buddy Bag back-bling, Fruit Punchers pickaxe, and Bounce Berry emote. There is currently no known date as to when she will be available again.

#3 - Psylocke

Marvel's Psylocke

Last Seen: 12/01/2020

Release Date: 05/17/2020

Advertisement

Marvel's iconic Psylocke came out in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2, for 1,500 V-Bucks. Sporting a slightly classier look than her standard comic book counterpart, she quickly rose through the ranks of fan-favorites. She was recently available in the Fortnite in-game shop, and it seems like she could become a regular rotating skin.

#2 - Harley Quinn

DC's Harley Quinn

Last Seen: 12/01/2020

Release Date: 02/07/2020

Harley Quinn is everywhere these days, though more often in her movie attire than her classic Batman: The Animated Series costume. First seen in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 1, Harley is another 1,500 V-Bucks skin that fans can not get enough of. It seems "daddy's little monster" will always be more popular than Gotham's Clown Prince of Crime.

#1 - Catalyst

Catalyst

Last Seen: Release

Release Date: 08/01/2019

There is no denying the incredible presence of Catalyst on the battlefield. Released during Fortnite Chapter 1, Season 10 as a Tier 1 unlock, players have not seen Catalyst since. With six different styles, Catalyst is by far the most popular and sought after female skin in all of Fortnite.