Pokimane is a famous Twitch streamer who is known for her charming personality and chatty behavior. She streams clips of her playing video games from time to time and engages with her huge fan base on Twitch.

These short video clips, which range between 10 seconds to 30 seconds, have garnered the highest number of views across various sub-reddits.

Top 5 most-watched Pokimane clips

Here are five of the most watched clips from Pokimane's streams:

Jump Scare

This is the most watched Twitch clip of Pokimane with approximately 1,241,000 views. She streamed herself watching a YouTube clip of a pangolin rolling in the mud when someone knocked. She got super scared and laughed it off by saying that she has an irrational fear of getting murdered by a person climbing in through the window of her room.

Watch it here: https://clips.twitch.tv/SpineyTriangularPlumYee

Possessive girlfriend

This Pokimane clip also has over a million views. In the clip, Pokimane is concerned if the girlfriend of the guy she is playing Fortnite with is actually angry with him. The guy left after a little while when his girlfriend supposedly slapped him, shocking Pokimane and her viewers.

Advertisement

Dating Drama

In this video, Pokimane is just chatting with her viewers about dating rumors regarding a fellow streamer, Fed. A guy asked Pokimane if she was in a relationship with Fed and Pokimane categorically denied it breaking the hearts of many fans.

Thanksgiving fun

In this clip, Pokimane is trying to dance by trying to follow a dance tutorial. She uploaded this video two years ago, and charmed her fans through her dancing skills while enjoying herself on Thanksgiving.

Open challenge

In this clip, Pokimane was just fooling around. She tilted her gaming chair and jokingly asked her opponent to do the same.