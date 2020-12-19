Top 5 must-have items in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 has some pretty interesting items for players to use in game.

Although there are a lot of items strewn around in the entire world, there are a few specific things that players need to have.

While it must be conceded that securing these items isn't necessary, finding them and adding them to V's inventory will offer a sense of added accomplishment.

Top 5 Items that players must have in Cyberpunk 2077

#1 Skippy

Skippy is one of the most interesting weapons in Cyberpunk 2077. The gun is available for players to pick up in an alley in Vista Del Rey. This gun can be found in a briefcase, beside a dead body. This talking gun has two interesting firing modes.

#2 Johnny's Gun

Johnny's gun is a pretty powerful weapon in the game. It can be obtained after completing the quest "Chippin In." Players need to defeat a character called Grayson, who is in possession of Johnny's gun. Defeating him is no big deal.

The reload animation for this weapon is absolutely awesome, and the weapon literally blows people's head off when they're shot.

#3 Johnny's Car

Johnny Silverhand's car in Cyberpunk 2077 is a Porsche 911. This item can also be obtained along with his gun. To obtain just the gun, leaving Grayson alive isn't mandatory, but to get his car, it's important that players leave Grayson alive.

He'll give the players the keys to a shipping container, which is suspended by a crane. Accessing this container will give Johnny's car, after which it can be permanently added to the player's garage.

#4 Legendary Mantis Blades

Now, for players to acquire the Mantis Blades, they'll need to have a street cred rank of 20, on top of a good amount of money.

However, players needn't buy this upgrade as it's freely available in the world. It is located close to Corpo plaza. Those who're interested in getting the blades early on can follow the video guide below.

#5 Legendary Holowire

The Holowire is another weapon, but it is even better than the Mantis Blades. It's pretty cool to use but is equally expensive.

However, this item can also be found in the environment for free. Those interested in acquiring this weapon can check out the video guide given below.

Overall, these are just a few of the more interesting items that can be acquired in Cyberpunk 2077.