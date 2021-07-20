Top 5 normal villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

One of the most interesting villager types in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the normal type. While the name might sound dull, normal villagers are some of the most loved characters in the game due to their interesting personalities and ability to gel well with most players and villagers.

Normal villagers are female characters who have neutral opinions about hobbies, players and other villagers. This doesn't mean they are boring. In fact, with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, there are a total of 71 normal villagers in the game, and some of them are go-to choices for players to have amongst their 10 resident villagers.

Normal villagers are obsessed with cleanliness and hygiene, which explains their imaginary friend Moppina. They are very friendly with smug, lazy and other normal villagers. They also get along well with snooty and cranky villagers. In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, normal villagers wake up at 6 AM and go to sleep at midnight.

Also read: Was Animal Crossing: New Horizons just a pandemic pastime?

Best Normal villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Out of the 71 normal villagers available in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, here are the top 5 to have on your island:

#1 Lolly

Lolly, short for lollipop, is a blue tabby cat with gray stripes on her body. She remains one of the most popular normal villagers after appearing in previous major Animal Crossing titles and making a return in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Lolly in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via moresimsie)

Lolly has an extremely sweet persona, which also explains her catchphrase "bonbon". She lives in a house with wood panels and a tiled floor. It has a tiny kitchen, a couch and a record player to satisfy her music hobby.

#2 Fauna

The normal deer villager originally arrived in Animal Crossing: New Leaf and continues to appear in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Fauna has a cute and cuddly personality, which makes her adorable presence on the island a must-have for many fans.

Fauna in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via YouTube)

Her catchphrase is "dearie", which is a play on the word "deer". Fauna's house in Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a polka-dotted floor and brick walls, which give off a warm vibe. The nature-loving villager also has a stove, a wooden bed and a vintage TV tray.

#3 Molly

Molly, the normal duck villager, has the matching catchphrase "quackidee". She has adorably big eyes and rosy cheeks. Molly has a brown body with big yellow circles on her face, explaining her love for the color yellow.

Molly in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Reddit)

In fact, when Molly first moves to your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, she wears a canary shirt. Moreover, her house also has a golden couch and CD player to match the vibe. Molly is a real bookworm as her room has a giant shelf stacked with books.

#4 Merengue

Merengue is a normal rhino villager, who also first appeared in Animal Crossing: New Leaf. The popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons villager gets her name from the famous dessert created with egg whites and sugar. Her name also explains her love for desserts and how she appears.

Merengue in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Pinterest)

Merengue herself looks like a dessert with a pink body, a creamy white top for hair and a strawberry horn. She resembles a strawberry shortcake, and coincidentally, her catchphrase is also "shortcake". Her house looks like a big kitchen, given her aspiration to become a pastry chef.

#5 Goldie

Goldie, the normal dog villager, hasn't missed a single Animal Crossing title, thus making her the absolute favorite on this list. Her name is a reference to her appearance, which matches that of a golden retriever.

Her catchphrase, "woof", is also a tribute to her species, and she loves to live in a comfortable house full of cozy furniture to give her a homely feeling.

Edited by Sabine Algur