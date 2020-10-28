Top 5 open-world games that literally never end

Be it sandbox or open-world games, the number of titles without a specific ending is increasing by the number these days. Games like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim or GTA V, allow players to put off completing the story mode for as long as they like, with some even boasting the option to play on after you do as well.

Read on for our list of top 5 games which literally have no ending.

#1 Animal Crossings : New Horizon

You have to be living under a rock if you haven't heard about this game. It's taken the Nintendo Switch community by storm, and has a lot of fun-filled elements. It borrows a few elements from games like Stardew Valley and The Sims. You can make new friends, invite them to your house and goof off in any part of the island you like. The colourful imagery of the game gives off a very happy vibe.

Here's the trailer if you don't believe me.

#2 Minecraft

Image Credits: The Verge

Advertisement

Everyone even remotely interested in games has probably heard about Minecraft. It is, without a doubt, one of the best sandbox titles out there. Additionally, there's no limit to how creative you can get in the game. People have built everything from elaborate roller coasters to castles. There's so much that you can do in the game that the story mode (which was pulled from the stores in 2019), doesn't even matter. All you gotta do is build!

Check out this amazing rainbow roller coaster in minecraft!

#3 Grand Theft Auto

Image Credit : Rockstar Games

Run and gun, yes that's what comes to my mind whenever I think about the GTA franchise. Be it stealing cars or stealing a tank, you can do it all on GTA. Although the storyline does come to an end eventually, there are a plethora of side missions you can use to get your hands dirty even after the main story is done and dusted. It's an absolute stress buster.

Advertisement

#4 Sims 4

Image Credits : Electronic Arts

Want to feel like a God and watch your creations come to life? If your answer to that is an affirmative, then Sims 4 is the game for you. It's a simple life simulation game where your created characters lead a virtual life. You can see your creations being born and then age perfectly. It's a very relaxing game that offers a very soothing ambience, and peppy sound track.

#5 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Image Credits : Bethesda Studios

There are very few open world games which are as rich in lore as Skyrim is, and there is so much to do and so much to explore that this game does feel endless. From raiding dungeons to killing dragons, this game has it all. You can also customise your weapons and armor based on your playstyle. Although this title is old, a recent remastered edition added more hype to it's already revered name. Check it out!

Advertisement

So that's it for your top 5 games which are essentially endless. Hope you have fun playing these titles, if you haven't already done so.