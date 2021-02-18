Top 5 most overrated characters in Genshin Impact

Character choice in Genshin Impact is a touchy subject with fans. Some fans choose their team composition based on their heart, and others found their teams using their mind, thinking hard about each character to form a cohesive, well-knit party.

When it comes to character tier lists, top 5 lists, and just about anything out there that deals with Genshin Impact characters, someone's feelings are bound to get hurt. Still, a while back, the official Genshin Impact forums ran a poll to see which characters players thought were the most overrated. The results were surprising.

Which Genshin Impact characters are the most overrated?

Keep in mind that the poll miYoHo ran didn't ask why players thought the characters they vote for were overrated. Comments in the thread ranged from character's usefulness, to how involved they are in the story, to how they look or sound.

#5 - Venti

Venti

"One of the many bards of Mondstadt, who freely wanders the city's streets and alleys."

Element: Anemo

Weapon: Bow

Birthday: June 16th

Constellation: Carmen Dei

Multiple Genshin Impact players chose Venti as the most overrated character, citing that they like Sucrose more. Other players quickly pointed out how insane Venti is as a Utility character, stating that he is a win-the-game button. Venti haters wanted nothing to do with that logic. Another user's sole reason for voting for Venti was "I don't like Venti."

#4 - Razor

Razor

"A boy who lives among the wolves in Wolvendom of Mondstadt, away from human civilization. As agile as lightning."

Element: Electro

Weapon: Claymore

Birthday: September 9th

Constellation: Lupus Minor

The Genshin Impact poll's comments did not seem to have a single mention of why players thought Razor was overrated. Several other DPS characters may outclass this 4-Star DPS, but he is still an excellent choice for those who have no other option.

#3 - Zhongli

Zhongli

"A mysterious expert contracted by the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor. Extremely knowledgeable in all things."

Element: Geo

Weapon: Polearm

Birthday: December 31st

Constellation: Lapis Dei

Recently, Zhongli received a significant buff, making him almost untouchable with the right kit. This poll took place before this change, but the only mention of Zhongli in the comments was, "I think Zhongli is the one overrated, also overhyped" when comparing the character to Diluc. It may be that some Genshin Impact players do not like his demeanor or that they are just jealous of his fashion sense and good looks.

#2 - Keqing

Keqing

"One of the Liyue Qixing, Keqing has an uncompromising belief in actions over words. If she sees something that needs doing, she'll do it herself. For example, she traveled around Liyue and carefully memorized each detail of the land so that she may one day be able to maximize the utility of every last inch of Liyue."

Element: Electro

Weapon: Sword

Birthday: November 20th

Constellation: Trulla Cementarii

"Keqing. She's hyped for no reason other than she's a pretty girl.", "Keqing because she has brought nothing to the story.", "Keqing, is the most obvious choice here. She brings nothing to the game."

These are some of the comments about Keqing in the miYoHo forums concerning the poll. Often high on tier lists, Genshin Impact's Keqing is a light and fast sword user with high Electro DMG output. She is also the #2 most overrated character in the game, apparently.

#1 - Diluc

Diluc

"The tycoon of a winery empire in Mondstadt, unmatched in every possible way"

Element: Pyro

Weapon: Claymore

Birthday: April 30th

Constellation: Noctua

It must be becasue of a need for Diluc to be at the top of all Genshin Impact lists that players also chose him as the most overrated character. It may also be that, as time has gone on, other Genshin Impact characters are starting to outperform him. It may also come back to the jealousy thing again. He is so handsome, after all.

Comment of the Thread: "i'd say ganyu tbh - i'm sorry but she's not that pretty"