Top 5 PC games that are under 200 MB in size

PC gaming can be the most rewarding experience for a player but it can also be quite a hassle, especially if you don’t have access to the right PC, with the right specs.

PC games use a lot of memory and require a pretty sophisticated processor and GPU to function without lags. All these requirements will surely burn a hole right through your pockets.

However, if you’re someone with a low-end PC and don’t have a whole lot of memory to spare on your hard drive, here are a few PC games under 200 MB that you can try.

Top 5 PC games under 200 MB in size

#1 Need for Speed: High Stakes

Need for Speed High Stakes (Image credits: pcgames9505)

A game that will only take up a measly 200 MB on your computer and can run pretty well on an i3 processor and 4 GB RAM, Need for Speed: High Stakes is one game you must try.

The graphics will pleasantly surprise you as you will experience the smoothest racing experience in a game. All in all, this is a game that’s pretty decent for its size.

#2 Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon (Image credits: Internet Archive)

Long before Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon series of action-packed video games sent fans into a frenzy worldwide, the original Ghost Recon was a PC game that wowed many players.

The best thing about Ghost Recon is that you can now take up the fight against Russia’s world domination in under 200 MB and with minimal PC specifications.

#3 Zoo Constructor

Zoo Constructor (Image credits: Zeepond)

If you’ve ever played the Sims and enjoyed building homes, decorating landscapes and managing people, you will definitely love Zoo Constructor. It’s a lot like the Sims but it deals with animals instead of humans.

This incredibly fun PC game allows you to build your own zoo and has pretty decent tools to control the animals, build up the structures and manage the economy.

#4 Age of Empires 2

Age of Empires 2 (Image credits: GameBanana)

Yes, the legendary Age of Empires takes less than 200 MB on your PC but be sure to get the original version of the game and not the remastered edition.

Age of Empires is a great strategy game that allows you to recreate campaigns from human history and build your empire from scratch, while also battling enemies from all sides. A game that will keep you busy for hours, Age of Empires 2 is a must-try for every gamer.

#5 Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (image credits: Harry Potter Fan Zone)

After the Harry Potter movies came out, these video game adaptations were all the craze. If you’re looking for a great PC game that takes up less than 200 MB in space, then you can try this Harry Potter video game instalment.

The game follows the story of Harry’s second year in Hogwarts, but this time, it’ll be you playing Quidditch, making Polyjuice Potion and battling Voldemort to save the wizarding world.