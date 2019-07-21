Top 5 PC/PS4/Xbox One/Nintendo Switch Games releasing in July-August.

Shreyansh Katsura FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 9 // 21 Jul 2019, 23:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Astral Chain

We are midway through July but some of the most anticipated titles are yet to be released. July and August this time around surprisingly boast a very strong lineup of AAA games before we move on to the fall - which, as usual, will be crowded.

Nintendo Switch users should be extremely excited as two big exclusive titles are making their way this month, as well as the next.

With the likes of Resident Evil 2, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Devil May Cry 5, Rage 2, Mortal Kombat 11 out of the picture, it's time for smaller names to shine. Make sure your wallet is up for it.

That being said, here are the top 5 PC/PS4/Xbox One/ Nintendo Switch games that you should be excited for.

#5.Fire Emblem: Three Houses:-

Fire Emblem

Fire Emblem: Three House is a tactical role-playing game which serves as the 13th mainline entry in the Fire Emblem Series.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses is the anime version of Harry Potter. You play as a mercenary either male or female, who are invited to teach one of Officers Academy's three mighty houses - Black Eagles, Blue Lions, Golden Deer. As a professor to the multitude of students of one of these houses, you will lead them through academic lives and indulge in turn-based tactical role-playing battles which you have to strategize and control as the fate of the students lies in the balance.

The more your character interacts with the students, the more prominent and diversified their skills become as the game progresses. Depending on how you guide them, each of your students will be able to wield different weapons during the battles as well as master the art of magic while learning special skills such as horsemanship.

Fire Emblems is coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch on 26 July 2019.

1 / 5 NEXT