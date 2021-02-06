Top 5 players who could dominate Fortnite FNCS this year

While Fortnite competitive players will not be participating in any in-person FNCS events, the organization still plans on holding online competitions in the hopes that things can get back to normal next year.

Top 5 competitive Fortnite players to keep an eye on

#5 - XTRA EpikReetlol

PR: 232,661

Earnings: $65,925

With insane W-Key play, Nathan "Reet" Amundson is a player to fear in the competitive scene. He's having an amazing year so far. The sky is the limit for this XTRA Gaming player.

#4 - NRG EpikWhalelol

PR: 312,047

Earnings: $157,725

Shane "EpikWhale" Cotton is currently #1 heading up to 2021 with an impressive PR. A controller player and member of NRG Esports North America, he is relatively new to the Fortnite scene. It is too early in his career to tell if he can hold this position, which is why he's not been placed higher on this list.

#3 - Maken

PR: 227,936

Earnings: $89,651

Maken recently signed with TRNL and is on the up and up. Maken's career seems to be on an upswing. Now with a solid team, Maken could get the extra boost needed to rise even further in the ranks.

#2 - SEN BUGHA 父

PR: 229,375

Earnings: $147,042

One of the biggest names in Fortnite right now, Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf, now known as SEN BUGHA 父 in Fortnite, was the winner of the 2019 Fortnite World Cup in solos. Giersdorf is not going away any time soon and continues to dominate in Fortnite.

#1 - NRG benjуfishу

PR: 251,733

Earnings: $434,470

Benjy "Benjyfishy" David Fish, an NRG Esports Europe player, is on a hot streak this year and may be on a path to take it all in 2021.

It certainly seems that way right now, though SEN BUGHA 父, or any other player on this list may prove too much for him in the end.