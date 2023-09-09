Top 5 players to watch out in the Sidemen Charity Match 2023 

The highly anticipated fifth edition of the Sidemen Charity Match is moments away from kick-off, and fans worldwide are eager to see which popular YouTubers and streamers can carve out a legacy as footballers aside from their already successful presence as content creators.

Keeping in mind the goal fest that was the 2022 Charity Match, an 8-7 victory for the UK-based YouTubers, this year's lineup features several new personalities with the notable absence of some fan favorites, like Noah Beck, missing out this year. That being said, the London Stadium is about to be graced by an audience of over 60K viewers, and here are five content creators everyone is looking out for this year.

Miniminter and four other players to watch for in the Sidemen Charity Match 2023

1) Chunkz

Amin "Chunkz" Mohamed has become a staple feature in Charity Matches within the United Kingdom, be it the Sidemen Charity Match or the UNICEF Soccer Aid. Lovingly known as Chunkzinho after scoring a screamer in last year's match, the YouTuber aims to further redeem himself after the harrowing penalty miss in the 2020 edition of Soccer Aid.

With an impressive rating of 9.0 during last year's match, you can be sure Chunkzinho will also be adding to his highlight reel this year and better his performance that earned him the third place in terms of rating.

2) Manny

With the second-highest rating in last year's match, Emmanuel "Manny" Brown was arguably one of the main reasons the Sidemen were able to close out the closest Charity game in the history of the event. The younger brother of Toby "TBJZL," Manny earned a rating of 9.1 thanks to his single goal and assist that saw him link up with his brother.

A terror down the flank, when teamed up with his brother, Manny's raw speed has often left the YouTube All-Stars chasing his tail and completely helpless when he gets the ball on his feet.

3) ChrisMD

Despite giving it all for the Sidemen in last year's game, ChrisMD will be donning the red kit to represent the YouTube All-Stars this year. The fourth most influential player on the pitch last year despite taking three shots, scoring a single goal, and failing to assist any of his teammates, Chris' performance was not an accurate representation of what the 27-year-old can do.

Arguably the second-best footballer on the pitch today, you can be sure Chris will take it upon himself to make the British team regret their decision to let him play for the YouTube All-Stars.

4) TBJZL

Toby "TBJZL" provided what could arguably be the greatest trivela assist that the Sidemen Charity Match has ever seen since its inception in 2016. For anyone who saw last year's game, they can assure you that TBJZL is a certified baller. Coming in with the second-highest match rating of 9.6 with two goals and two assists, Toby has been a thorn in the side of the YouTube All-Stars ever since the first Sidemen Charity Match in 2016.

5) Miniminter

Unless you have been living under the rock since the original Sidemen game in 2016, here is a fact that will let you know how far ahead Simon "Miniminter" is in terms of straight-up being a baller. With three hattricks over the course of five games, the most recent being last year, Simon earned a 10.0 rating for scoring three goals and providing three assists over the course of 78 minutes played.

Miniminter has a knack for wrapping up his hattricks with insane strikes, such as last year's shot from the halfway line, and fans are eager to see what magic this 31-year-old can create this year.