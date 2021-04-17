Pokemon games have been around for decades now, and while there may be an abundance of them that have been released, some have certainly been more popular with fans of the franchise than others.

In the world of Pokemon video games players generally think of the core series games as the very best. However, there have also been a variety of spin-offs and less traditional ones put out by the company that many have enjoyed.

This list will take all Pokemon games into consideration - both those in the main series and spin-offs.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Pokemon games of all time

#5 - Ruby and Sapphire

The two Legendary Pokemon featured on the covers of Ruby and Sapphire (Image via Game Freak)

The Ruby and Sapphire games have earned their place on this list mainly due to them bringing the world of Pokemon into enhanced color.

They also introduced a variety of awesome new elements; including 2v2 battles, Pokemon Natures, and the addition of new abilities that Pocket Monsters could wield.

#4 - Sword and Shield

Pokemon Sword and Shield (Image via Game Freak)

One of the most recent Pokemon games yet, Sword and Shield is played on the Nintendo Switch. The release of Sword and Shield came along with the eighth generation of Pokemon, incorporating a host of new Pocket Monsters for players to catch and train.

The game takes place in what is known as the Galar region and it introduced a variety of new features that trainers have had mixed opinions on. However, overall, it fared well with fans of the franchise.

#3 - Red/Blue/Yellow

The three featured Pokemon from Red, Blue, and Yellow (Image via Game Freak)

This list could not be complete if it didn't include the original Pokemon games Red, Blue, and Yellow. After all, these games are the first of the core series and kicked off what ultimately became one of the most beloved game franchises of all time.

It's no wonder that trainers still play these games today, both because they are timeless as well as for the pure nostalgia they induce.

#2 - Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Coming in at #2 on the list is the hit mobile game, Pokemon GO. Considering it isn't a core series game, it's quite surprising just how popular Pokemon Go ended up becoming.

The game incorporates several of the same features and functions as those in the main series, but it also differs in enough ways to put a unique spin on things. Pokemon GO continues to rise in popularity ever since its initial release in 2016.

#1 - Gold and Silver

The boxart for Pokemon Gold and Silver (Image via Game Freak)

The most beloved Pokemon games of all time are Gold and Silver. These editions initiated Generation II of the Pokemon franchise and came with a bunch of new Pocket Monsters for fans of Red, Blue, and Yellow to catch and train.

Although it was full of new features that weren't in the very first games, Gold and Silver are most cherished for a special function unlocked upon completing the storyline. Once a player beat the game, they unlocked access to the original Kanto region from Red and Blue.

