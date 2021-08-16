Top 5 most popular 5-star characters in Genshin Impact V2.0 Spiral Abyss

The Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact is a great way for players to test their characters and team compositions. Floors 9-12 of the Spiral Abyss reset on the 1st and 16th of every month.

With version 2.0, new characters, weapons and artifacts arrived in Genshin Impact. Naturally, this impacted the meta and the usage of certain characters in the Spiral Abyss.

Here are the top five characters that a maximum number of players relied on while clearing the Spiral Abyss before the latest reset.

Most used five-star characters in the Genshin Impact 2.0 Spiral Abyss

1) Zhongli

It is surprising that Zhongli was once one of the most hated five-star characters in Genshin Impact. However, ever since miHoYo buffed the Geo Archon, he has become the most used character in the Spiral Abyss.

Zhongli in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Zhongli can be a great damage dealer with his Elemental Burst. In addition to that, he can support the party with his shield abilities. This explains why 98% players who owned Zhongli also used him in the Spiral Abyss.

2) Kazuha

Kazuha arrived in Genshin Impact with the 1.6 patch and is already the second most popular character in the Spiral Abyss.

Kazuha in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Kazuha owes this popularity to his brilliant crowd controlling abilities. His Elemental Skill does AoE damage with a plunge attack. To make things better, Kazuha can easily break enemy shields with his Elemental Burst.

3) Venti

Despite being one of the oldest characters in Genshin Impact, Venti is still popular in the Spiral Abyss. The Anemo Archon cannot fulfill the role of the main DPS, but is arguably the best support character in the entire game.

Venti in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

The most difficult challenge for players in the Spiral Abyss is often mob control and managing AoE damage. Luckily, Venti is a master in controlling groups as well as inflicting AoE damage.

4) Ganyu

It comes as no surprise that Ganyu is a popular pick on the Spiral Abyss. She is currently the best damage dealer in Genshin Impact. This is largely because of her high Crit Rate and the Cryo resistance debuff she activates on enemies with each shot.

Ganyu in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Ganyu is a Cryo bow user, and the maximum of her damage output comes from the Charged Attack. Up until now, she has scaled damage numbers that far exceed any other character.

5) Hu Tao

Hu Tao was able to replace Diluc as the best Pyro main damage dealer in Genshin Impact. Her Elemental Skill activates the Paramita Papillo state that converts all the normal ATK to Pyro. These Pyro attacks further receive a damage boost based on Hu Tao's health.

Hu Tao in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Hence, running Hu Tao with Xingqiu or Ganyu is a very popular strategy in Genshin Impact. It even works in the Spiral Abyss, which is why Hu Tao is the fifth most popular five-star character in the Domain.

Players must use the aforementioned characters in their teams while taking on the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact. They can make any boss fight easy with their unbelievably high damage numbers and crowd controlling abilities.

