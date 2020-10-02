Top 5 most popular Back Blings in Fortnite Season 4

While the outfits and pickaxes get all the glory when it comes to Fortnite cosmetics, there's an unsung hero that's often forgotten about. An item that can bring a whole skin set-up together but isn't talked about as much as the other cosmetics in the game. Of course, we're talking about the back bling.

An extremely important part of any skin set-up in Fortnite, a back bling can make or break the theme that you're going for. Besides that, most back blings simply look incredible and can add some unique flare to your outfit. However, if you want to rock what's considered "in" right now, then take a look at our picks for the top five most popular back blings in Fortnite Season 4.

Top 5 Fortnite Back Blings

#5 - Wolfpack

Image via PGG

Labeled as a 'tryhard' back bling, Wolfpack is first up on our list. Usually when something is labeled a tryhard cosmetic in Fortnite, it's going to be pretty simple in design. Well, what's simpler than a sword in a sheathe? Season 4 is still full of tryhards so this back bling isn't going anywhere.

#4 - Cuddle Bow

Image via Fortnite Skins

Advertisement

Yet another tryhard back bling, Cuddle Bow has been extremely popular ever since it released. Another simple design, Fortnite players can throw this back bling on any skin and it looks great.

#3 - Eternal Shield

Image via PGG

The final unlockable back bling from Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 3's Battle Pass, Eternal Shield is popular in Season 4 for curious reasons. Since many players didn't reach the final tiers of the Battle Pass until the end of Season 3, they're almost forced to wear the cosmetics in Season 4.

#2 - Rocket

Image via PGG

Of course we had to include some Season 4 back blings on this list. Rocket is technically a pet but also classified as a back bling. However, he's quite animated and most players that unlock him on the Battle Pass equip him immediately.

#1 - Baby Groot

Image via PGG

Fans of Fortnite Season 4 simply had to know this was coming. Baby Groot is a global phenomenon and once it was discovered he was a back bling, it was game over. The little tree is undoubtedly the most popular back bling in the game right now.