Top 5 most popular Emotes in Fortnite Season 4 

Emoting in Fortnite has a few different meanings. At the core, an emote is meant to show some kind of emotion during a match. If you've just gotten a kill, then maybe you pull out a dancing emote like Zany or Disco Fever. If a teammate steals one of your kills, maybe you start throwing popcorn at your face to signal disappointment. Finally, there's the 'BM' emotes, which usually take place if you down an enemy.

Whatever the scenario, emotes in Fortnite are a great way to display your feelings. Of course, not all emotes are able to do this as effectively as others. For this reason, players popularize certain ones over others. If you want to know which ones are trending, here are our picks for the most popular emotes in Fortnite Season 4.

5 most popular Fortnite Emotes

#5 - Go Cat Go

Kicking off the list is an emote that released with the Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 3 Battle Pass. Go Cat Go was meant to be used with the Kit skin, which sees the cat ride on her robot. However, the emote can be used with other skins and it looks outrageous.

#4 - Rage

Released during the Travis Scott concert in Fortnite, players are still using the Rage emote. After all, rapper Travis Scott is insanely popular and anything associated with him is going to be popular.

#3 - Take The L

No matter what season of Fortnite is happening, Take The L will always be popular. It's the ultimate emote. It can be used after a kill as a BM method or towards a teammate if you stole a kill or a piece of loot.

#2 - Toosie Slide

Coming directly from Drake's song 'Toosie Slide', this emote is a replication of the dance popularized in the song's music video. Anything pop culture in Fortnite is going to be relatively popular, especially if it comes from Drake.

#1 - Dance Moves

Is this a shock to anyone? The classic 'default dance' in Fortnite, Dance Moves, will be popular until the game turns off its servers. Easily the most recognizable emote in the battle royale, Dance Moves is still as popular as ever.