Fairy-Type Pokemon was introduced to the game in generation 6 and have been quite popular since. These characters have an incredible immunity to the strong Dragon-Type characters. This immunity makes these Fairy-Type Pokemon's unique. Several such Pokemons are some more popular than others for several reasons like design, moves, stats, and accessibility. Fairy-Type Pokemon's wide fan reception is reminiscent of the time new types of Gameboy (gold and silver) colors were introduced.

5 most popular Fairy-Type Pokemon

#5 - Sylveon

The ever-popular Eeveeloution Sylveon takes this rightful position on the list. This character is widely enjoyed for its flowing ribbons and the bright pink overall. Sylveon featured prominently in the Pokemon X and Y anime and some movies. This pink Pokemon is also popular for its shiny form being a delightful blue in color. Sylveon aces in competitive play. This makes the Pokemon useful and adorable. Sylveon has a high special attack stat that makes foes wary of this Fairy-Type.

#4 - Tapu Koko

Tapu Koko is the island guardian and an incredibly popular Pokemon in the community. From being a reoccurring character in the anime to being incredibly strong in competitive play, Koko has a way of building a special bond with most trainers. This Pokemon boasts of high speed and a special attack stat. Koko was used often in VGC tournaments.

Being a popular Legendary character, this Pokemon was also featured in many promotional items. This Legendary Pokemon is the first Alolan Diety we are introduced to in the 7th generation anime. The color scheme and quirky movement of this character made it an instant fan-favourite.

#3 - Whimsicott

Whimsicott is a wigged wonder of the Pokemon world. This Pokemon is actually bald under that massive cover of what looks like hair. The hair is actually cotton the Pokemon has accumulated as a Cottonee. This became a funny gag in the anime which made fan adore this Pokemon even more. Whimsicott's popularity has since dwindled, but recently started gaining popularity in VGC 2020 and 2021. The statistics of this Fairy-Type Pokemon has suddenly skyrocketed.

#2 - Clefairy

The original purpose of Clefairy was to be a mascot of the Pokemon series. But Clefairy became incredibly popular. This Fairy-Type has become a meme and a cultural phenomenon since its introduction to the Pokemon universe. Its cuteness also helps add to its popularity. Most trainers were lucky to come across one.

#1 - Gardevoir

This number one spot on this list should've been obvious from the outset. Gardevoir is the most popular Fairy-Type Pokemon. It is also a strong character. This Pokemon is popular in every franchise aspect, making this dual-type Pokemon a household name now. Gardevoir has a stong deck in TCG and has more than once been to VGC World Championships' finals.