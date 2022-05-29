Top 5 most popular mobile games in 2022

Mobile games are the future of gaming, with many professional gamers shifting from pc games to them because they can be played anywhere and do not require any specific equipment. There are a large variety of mobile games out there, some of which are free to play, while others require buying.

Players can play mobile games on any handheld device that will allow them to play without the games lagging or freezing.

This article will list 5 games that have managed to make a name for themselves and offer a delightful in-game experience.

5 best mobile games of 2022 in terms of popularity

5. Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile was a game launched in 2019 and went on to become a huge success. The mobile game in the iconic, competitive shooter series offers extensive customization possibilities, allowing players to fine-tune their weapons to increase their performance.

The game also lets players play as some of the franchise's most popular characters, such as Captain Price, Ghost, Soap, and more. Players can play in a variety of game types, including TDM (Team Deathmatch), Battle Royale, Search and Destroy, and Domination, among others. Some of these game types can also be played in ranked mode, where players' true skills are tested.

While the other modes may seem familiar to fans of the franchise, COD Mobile's Battle Royal has a lot of refreshing gameplay features to offer. In BR, players go head-to-head with 99 other players.

4. Clash Royale

Supercell developed Clash Royale, a free-to-play real-time strategy game. Collectible card games, challenges, tower defense, clan war conflicts, and an online battle arena are some things on offer with this game.

As a tower defense video game, Clash Royale players can compete in 1v1 or 2v2 games with the goal of destroying the opponent's towers. Players will receive an immediate win if the King's Tower is demolished. The time restriction for destroying the opponent is three minutes, after which the combat is extended for an additional two minutes.

3. BGMI

After PUBG Mobile was prohibited in India, Krafton created a customized battle game called Battlegrounds Mobile India, which is similar to PUBG. TDM, ranked, unranked, classic, and other in-game battle modes are available in BGMI, just like they are in PUBG.

Players can select battle formats and maps to battle with up to 100 other players, including friends, family, and strangers.

BGMI is presently one of the most popular mobile games, with tournaments and special events attracting a large number of players every time.

2. Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is a free, mobile action role-playing game with an anime-style open world and an action-based battle system that involves character switching.

The game is set in the fictional world of Teyvat, which is home to seven distinct nations, each of which is ruled by a different god and has its own element.

Genshin Impact follows the story of a traveler who, accompanied by Paimon, sets out in search of their lost sibling and becomes embroiled in the affairs of Teyvat's nation.

1. Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Just reminding you that if you don't have time to wait for troop donations, you can now use Raid Medals to purchase reinforcement Troops to your own Clan Castle Just reminding you that if you don't have time to wait for troop donations, you can now use Raid Medals to purchase reinforcement Troops to your own Clan Castle 😌 💭 https://t.co/akdPsRRC6l

Despite the fact that the game has been dubbed "dead" by some, millions of gamers continue to play it and participate in special competitions.

Clash of Clans is a free-to-play mobile game in which users build their own armies to fight in multiplayer and clan wars. They can also swap accounts and play multiple Town Halls. With the introduction of a new clan feature, called Clan Capital, in the most recent spring update, the game has become even more popular and is one mobile gaming enthusiasts should try at least once.

