Top 5 popular myths in PUBG Mobile

Top 5 PUBG myth

PLAYERUNKNOW'S BATTLEGROUND is one of the top-grossing multiplayer video games in both its PC and Mobile versions and are played by millions on a daily basis. Strangely, there are certain myths attributed to the game and players strongly abide by them. In this myth-busting article, we’ll present you with some of the top PUBG myths going around.

#1 The red zone myth

Myth busted

It is said that the red zone prioritizes areas with high density of players and you can easily use that piece of information to know where the majority of the players are positioned.

Test results: To debunk this myth, we created a custom room having all settings related to red zones and circles completely standard. Everyone was asked to drop at Pochinki. However all the red zones missed the location with 100% of server traffic. Therefore, this myth is BUSTED.

#2 Airdrops inside the zone

Myth busted

This myth says that the care packages in PUBG drops inside the next circle, giving you a hint as to where the next circle will be.

Test results: In the custom server, we’ve noticed that the airdrops take a randomized drop and do not necessarily suggest to you where the next circle will be formed. Note that the first airdrop will always drop within the white circle, all the drops after that will drop within the blue circle. Therefore, this myth is BUSTED.

#3 After 5 knocks you’ll instantly die

Myth Busted

This highly debated and discussed myth says that if you get knocked down more than 5 times, it will result in instant death and the player cannot be revived. For this myth, we tested if there is a limit to how many times you can be revived.

Test results: To test this we had a player shooting an opponent and a medic nearby. We have noticed that even after 30 knockdowns it was still possible to revive the player. Interestingly, the player never took bleed damage when the medic instantly revived him, which proves we can go on like this forever. Therefore, this myth is BUSTED.

#4 Grenades won't have effect on armor and helmet

Myth Confirmed

This myth says that the armor and helmets of the players have no effect on Frag Grenade and Molotov damage.

Test results: We did the test and observed that there is no evidence suggesting that the Grenade or Molotov damage was mitigated by the armor and helmet the player was wearing. Therefore, the myth is CONFIRMED.

#5 The van drives faster with a popped tire

Myth Confirmed

For this myth, we tested if the van will drive faster if you pop a tire.

Test results: In order to confirm this myth we had two tests: First a side by side drag race and then a Trailing/catch up test. Surprisingly, the bus with the popped tire got to the finish line first on both the occasions. Therefore, this myth is CONFIRMED.

There are other popular myths which we have tested and found the following results.