Top 5 most popular Pickaxes in Fortnite Season 4

Pickaxes are always in the conversation for the most coveted cosmetics in Fortnite. Epic Games has designed some pretty crazy Harvesting Tools and Season 4 has only brought forth some even more unique ones. Now instead of the standard shape, Pickaxes are taking an evolved step forward.

As such, Fortnite players are starting to popularize the newer Pickaxes over the older ones. You still see some veterans rocking the AC/DC or Reaper axe but those just aren't as popular anymore. If you're looking to stay in the now, take a look at our picks for the top five most popular Pickaxes in Fortnite Season 4.

5 most popular Fortnite Pickaxes

#5 - Astral Axe

While not as popular as it once was, the Astral Axe is still extremely common to see in Fortnite matches. Players simply fell in love with the light blue and pink color scheme and the floating axe design.

#4 - Hulk Smashers

A part of the aforementioned evolution of the Fortnite Pickaxe, these Hulk-inspired Harvesting Tools are majorly popular in the Marvel-themed Season 4. Punching a tree or building with Hulk hands is just too satisfying to not be popular.

#3 - Fusion Scythe

The premier Pickaxe from Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 1, Fusion Scythe is still popular to this day. Similar to the Astral Axe, Fusion Scythe is unique in its design and features a pleasing swinging sound. All of this mixed makes for a great Pickaxe.

#2 - Hand of Lightning

Easily the most unique Pickaxe to ever grace Fortnite, Hand of Lighting comes in at number two on the list. Available at tier 55 of the Season 4 Battle Pass, players love harvesting materials with a literal lightning strike.

#1 - Phantasmic Pulse

The most popular Pickaxe in Fortnite Season 4, in our opinion, is Phantasmic Pulse. When it released into the Item Shop on Sept. 11, the player base immediately emptied their V-Bucks into buying this Harvesting Tool. Like with Hand of Lightning, it's incredibly unique and at the time of writing, filling Fortnite matches.