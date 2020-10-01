Top 5 most popular weapon Wraps in Fortnite Season 4

Often forgotten when talking about Fortnite cosmetics, weapon Wraps are among the coolest-looking items in the game. Epic Games really tries to go all out with the designs and tailor them to specific seasons when possible. Of course, there are also Wraps that simply look fantastic and have nothing to do with a certain theme.

Between these two routes, players have certainly popularized some Wraps over others in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4. Today, we're going to examine which ones are considered the 'most popular' for this current season.

5 most popular Fortnite Wraps

#5 - Starshine

Image via PGG

The first Wrap unlocked on the Fortnite Season 4 Battle Pass, Starshine is first up on the list. While we could've gone with the last Wrap unlocked on the pass, Inventor's Choice, fewer people have gotten to tier 91 as compared to tier 10, making the Wrap less popular. Starshine is reactive and looks great on any weapon but not as neat as others on this list.

#4 - Magma

Image via PGG

Originating from Season 8, this Wrap is still among the most popular in Fortnite. Magma was among the first viral Wraps and for that reason, many players still rock it to this day. However, since more reactive Wraps have been introduced, Magma has lost some of its luster.

#3 - Tidal Wave

Image via PGG

Another epic-rarity Wrap, Tidal Wave is on this list for the same reasons as Magma. Fortnite players still love the animation on this skin and even though it's been a while since it was released, those who own this Wrap equip it quite often.

#2 - Fractal Zero

Image via Epic Games

An absolutely stunning Wrap, Fractal Zero comes in at the number two spot. Like most other Wraps in Fortnite, this is only a rare item, so many players were able to purchase Fractal Zero. It's a good thing too, as the animation is enchanting to look at.

#1 - Cloudburst

Image via PGG

For the same reasons as Starshine, the Cloudburst Wrap is really only popular due to its newness. Featured at tier 48 of Fortnite Season 4 Battle Pass, Cloudburst is seen a ton in-game simply because players equip it after unlocking it. The animation is interesting enough to have players keep it equipped as well.