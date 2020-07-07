Best 5 PS4 games that don't require Internet

The PS4 dominated this generation's console war with quality first-party exclusives.

These are some of the best games on the PS4 that do not require an internet connection.

Uncharted 4

The PS4 has dominated the console war, and even though the Xbox One and its variations boasted of impressive hardware, they simply couldn't catch up.

A large part of PS4's success has been Sony's effort to acquire great studios to develop first-party exclusives. These exclusives have been the primary reason why a large number of players chose to buy the PS4.

While the Xbox One put more emphasis on a solid all-round entertainment product, Sony's focus remained on the games, and the studios.

Several huge studios like Naughty Dog, Santa Monic, and the returning Insomniac Games were instrumental in PS4's success. Sony's insistence on developing single-player games was met with positive reception from the fans.

Despite the internet's claims of single-player games being 'outdated' or 'dying out', they are still some of the most highest-selling games in the market.

Here we look at 5 single-player games for the PS4 that do not need an internet connection to play.

Top 5 PS4 games that do not require the Internet

5) Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Although the game has a Multiplayer mode, it is not what fans buy the Uncharted series for. The single-player experience of Uncharted 4 is unparalleled in terms of excitement and pure cinematic gameplay.

The story of Nathan Drake comes to a close with Uncharted 4, and it is quite possibly the best game in the franchise. An absolute technical powerhouse, Uncharted 4 is one of the best games for PS4.

4) Marvel's Spider-Man

Insomniac Games returned to Sony as a first-party developer after a stint with Microsoft, and developed the incredible Sunset Overdrive for the Xbox One.

However, Sony acquired the studio, which led to the brilliant 2018 title: Marvel's Spider-Man. The webhead has had somewhat of a rocky ride in gaming, with some great titles, and some that were quite underwhelming.

But Sony and Insomniac Games knocked it out of the park with Marvel's Spider-Man on the PS4.

3) God of War

Santa Monica's God of War franchise has enjoyed great success in the past with great games on the PS2, PS3 as well as the PSP.

However, after a while, players grew tired of Kratos' character and he became a relic of a time gone by. In 2018, Santa Monica came back swinging with an all-new God of War.

The game was a fresh take on the series, with a new Norse setting instead of Greek and a much different Kratos than before. It breathed new life into the franchise and is one of the best games you can buy for your PS4.

2) Red Dead Redemption 2

While you won't be able to play Red Dead Online without an internet connection, the single-player campaign alone is worth the price tag.

Rockstar Games continue their hot-streak with Red Dead Redemption 2, delivering one of their most heartfelt and emotional story yet. Arthur Morgan has quickly become the most beloved Rockstar protagonist in history.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is truly a masterful game that does not pull its punches in any aspect of the game. It is a must-buy for players who enjoy single-player experiences.

1) The Last of Us Part II

Naughty Dog's manum opus is an unrelenting force of nature, and a masterful game to say the least. The Last of Us Part II is a generation-defining PS4 title, that pushes the hardware to its limit.

Naughty Dog decided to not include a Multiplayer component of the game, which was present in the original. This decision was taken to expedite the development process, and the game works perfectly without it.

The Last of Us Part II is an experience unlike any other, and is one of the best games available on the PS4.