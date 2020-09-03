Top 5 PUBG Mobile alternatives for Android devices after the ban

PUBG Mobile fans were hit with massive news as the game was recently banned by the Indian government on account of rising tensions with China. As the game publishers were of Chinese origin, PUBG Mobile was in the line of fire, along with 117 other apps that were banned for mobile.

Fans are left seeking alternatives to the game but that shouldn't be too big of a problem as the battle royale genre has seen a lot of innovation and activity, especially on the Android platform.

Here are some alternatives to PUBG Mobile fans of the game should look to try.

PUBG Mobile alternatives for Android devices

5) Call of Duty Mobile

Chances are, fans of PUBG Mobile were already pretty active on Call of Duty Mobile. Perhaps the most obvious alternative to the game, COD Mobile is one of the most popular apps on the market after PUBG Mobile.

The game has robust shooting mechanics that is a trademark of the franchise on console and PCs. The intuitive controls and pacey gunplay makes Call of Duty Mobile one of the most responsive shooters, even on mobile.

4) Creative Destruction

If you are looking for a more in-depth experience than PUBG Mobile with an added building system akin to Fortnite, then Creative Destruction is your best bet.

The game is one of the most robust battle royale experiences on Google Play Store and offers a lot in the way of creative gameplay. Players have a certain level of freedom when it comes to approaching a combat situation.

Rather than simply rewarding reflex-based twitchy gameplay, Creative Destruction allows players to deploy more creative tactics.

3) Battlelands Royale

Do not let its appearance throw you off; Battlelands Royale is an extremely intense game. The art style might give the impression of a more laid-back experience but the game soon makes a point by ramping up the intensity.

Battlelands Royale is one of the most fun battle royale games on Google Play Store. The reason why the game works so well is that it has been polished very well, making for an extremely responsive and robust game.

The game doesn't feel like a run-of-the-mill PUBG knock-off but an original game with an identity of its own.

2) Guns Royale

Fans of PUBG Mobile might find it hard to adjust to the different perspectives of Guns Royale, opting for a more isometric experience, but it shouldn't be too much of a hassle.

Although there is a certain learning curve with Guns Royale, it never feels inaccessible and always maintains a level of simplicity players can latch on to. The game is extremely well-made and is an interesting take on the standard battle royale formula.

Guns Royale is one of the most charming games for the Android platform and has a lot to offer in the way of exciting gameplay.

1) Garena Free Fire

Perhaps the closest competitor to PUBG Mobile, Garena Free Fire is a game on the rise and has been steadily rising in terms of the player-base. The game will seem familiar to fans of PUBG but will still offer a different experience.

It could just as easily fall into the category of being derivative but it doesn't because it has enough original elements. Garena Free Fire is as robust an experience as one can demand in the genre on Google Play Store.