PUBG has been the most trending topic in the gaming industry since its ban in India was announced on the 2nd of September, 2020. It is not an exaggeration to say that a lot of PUBG fans have been sorely disappointed by the government’s decision to ban the popular battle-royale game.

Along with PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lite, the mobile version of the game with low-end specifications, has also been banned.

However, all is not lost, since there are plenty of alternatives to PUBG Mobile Lite that have been around for a while and have started gaining a lot of positive attention. Now is the right time to try one of these top five alternate games that can be played on Android devices.

Top 5 PUBG Mobile Lite alternatives for Android devices after the game's ban

1) Garena Free Fire

Free Fire (Image credits: App Store)

Garena Free Fire is a very popular battle-royale game that shot to popularity and rose to become one of the biggest competitors to PUBG Mobile Lite. The game uses quirky graphics that feel quite similar to both PUBG and Fortnite.

Free Fire, with Its short 10-minute battle-royale matches featuring only 50 players, is the perfect alternative to PUBG Mobile Lite. Due to its small size and specifications, the game can run easily on a low-end device as well.

2) Battlelands Royale

Battlelands Royale (Image credits: APKPure.com)

Battlelands Royale is another battle-royale game that is not too resource-intensive and can run on any kind of Android device. The game, which has funny, cartoonish skins, requires players to drop down on a battle-royale map and fight 31 other players in order to survive and emerge victorious. Battelands Royale features shorter match durations than even Free Fire and has a game-play that lasts only 3-5 minutes, That means players don’t have to endure long waiting periods to start a game.

3) Hopeless Land: Fight for Survival

Hopeless Lands: Fight for Survival (Image credits: APKPure.com)

Hopeless Land: Fight for Survival, another title in the battle-royale genre, is a game that’s pretty similar to PUBG Mobile Lite in its game-play.

It throws 121 players onto a map where they must fight and survive till only one player remains alive. The game has tons of vehicles to help you navigate its maps and an impressive arsenal to choose from, which does justice to the battle-royale genre of game-play.

4) Pixel’s Unknown Battle Grounds

Pixel's Unknown Battle Ground (Image credits: Google Play)

What happens when you mix Minecraft’s vibrant and adorable graphics with the vicious battle-royale game-play of PUBG? That’s right, Pixel’s Unknown Battle Grounds is a mix of two of the most famous games of all time. Pixel’s Unknown Battle Grounds, featuring simple graphics, is a battle-royale alternative that can be easily played on a mobile device with low specifications, making it a good enough successor to PUBG Mobile Lite.

5) Rocket Royale

Rocket Royale (Image credits: APKPure.com)

Rocket Royale is not your average battle-royale game. It borrows heavily from both PUBG and Fortnite but has also managed to add its own spin to the battle-royale genre. Players in the game have a clear objective of collecting resources in order to build a rocket and escape the woeful island. Of course, other players try to hijack your build and destroy your rocket. To counter the same, you can build fortresses around the rocket to protect it while you hunt down other players and destroy their rides home.