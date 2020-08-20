PUBG Mobile Lite is perfect for players who don't want to waste more than ten to fifteen minutes on one game of battling it out against other survivors.

PUBG Mobile Lite features smaller maps and throws 60 players into a battle of survival that is far more intense and quick than the original PUBG Mobile.

A lot of streamers have now taken to creating PUBG Mobile Lite videos due to the growing popularity of the game. Today, we take a look at 5 such streamers who rule the gaming world of India right now.

Top 5 PUBG Mobile Lite streamers in India

Techno Gamerz (7m subscribers)

Techno Gamerz playing PUBG Lite (Image credits: Royal Gamerz, Youtube)

Ujjwal Chaurasia, who is also known as Techno Gamerz by his over 7 million fans, is hands down one of the best Indian Youtubers in the gaming industry. He has immensely enjoyable streams of more than just one game.

Techno Gamerz streams PC games such as GTA 5, as well as both PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite. His videos should definitely be on your must-watch list.

Techamazing

1.05m subscribers

Techamazing (Image credits: Techamazing, Instagram)

Techamazing is another popular Youtuber who has amassed over 1 million subscribers by creating skilled gaming videos for games such as PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lite, Call of Duty Mobile, and Fortnite Mobile.

He creates edited walkthrough videos, through which he seeks to educate his audience more about these games and help them play better with his tips and tricks.

GoDPraveen YT

375k subscribers

GoDPraveen YT (Image credits: GoDPraveen YT, Youtube)

Praveen Chaudhary, also known as GoDPraveen YT by his fans, is a rising star in the world of Youtube streaming. He is immensely popular for his PUBG Mobile Lite streams.

To say that Praveen Chaudhary is skilled at the game is an understatement. The gamer also finds time to play multiple other games like GTA 5, as well.

Helptrick

360k subscribers

Helptrick's PUBG Lite gameplay (Image credits: Helptrick, Youtube)

Salauddin Ahmed, the genius behind the Youtube channel known as Helptrick, is a gamer who does regular PUBG Mobile Lite streamers.

He has dubbed his channel Helptrick, because he wants to make videos that feature tips and tricks, so that his 360,000 subscribers can improve their gameplay.

Melody Gamer

265k subscribers

Melody Gamer (Image credits: Melody Gamer, Instagram)

With 265,000 subscribers on Youtube, Ramij of Melody Gamer is someone who is gradually rising to fame for his PUBG Mobile Lite videos.

He makes great content for people who not only enjoy watching PUBG streams, but also hope to learn a few tips and tricks from the same.