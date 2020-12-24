Top 5 PUBG Mobile Tournaments in 2020

PUBG Mobile4am (4 angry men)

The year 2020 has proved to be a remarkable one for PUBG Mobile esports. The year saw multiple successful tournaments with over $10 million in the prize pool. A few weeks back PUBG Mobile Esports Director James Yang, unveiled the road map for the game's esports scene in 2021. The upcoming year will feature a whooping total prize pool of $14 million (not including China).

As the year is coming to a close, let's take a look back at some of the top PUBG mobile events in 2020.

Top 5 PUBG Mobile tournaments of 2020:

#5 - Peacekeeper Elite League

It is an official tournament for Game For Peace (Chinese version of PUBG Mobile) in which top teams from China battle for glory. The year 2020 saw three seasons of PEL with a total prize pool of more than $3.6 Million.

All gamers won the first season while Nova XQF emerged victorious in the second season. The third season was won by Four Angry Men.

#4 - PUBG Mobile World League West

PMWL West - Season Zero featured top the 20 teams from Western Hemisphere; namely Europe, Middle East, Africa and the Americas. The event was scheduled from 11th July to 9th August 2020. Loops Esports emerged victorious in the league stages while Futbolist clinched the finals.

#3 - PUBG Mobile World League East

PMWL East - Season Zero followed the same pattern as the PMWL West. It had teams from the Eastern Hemisphere; namely South East Asia, South Asia, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Mongolia. Bigetron RA was crowned as the champion of both league stages and finals. The event became the most-watched esports event in August 2020 with more than 1.1 million peak viewers.

#2 - Peacekeeper Elite Championship

PEC 2020, a two-day semi-invitational tournament featured four top teams from China and 11 top teams from around the world. The tournament was scheduled on the 14th and 15th of November at the Oriental Sports Center, Shanghai. It boasted a massive prize pool of 12 Million Yuan ($1.8 Million) . Nova XQF came out as the winner of the championship and their star player Paraboy was awarded the MVP of the tournament.

#1 - Pubg Mobile Global Championship

PMGC takes takes top spot for the tournament of the year 2020. Top 24 teams from around the world qualified from their respective region tournament to battle it out for a $2 million prize pool along with the Global Champion title. Four Angry Men emerged victorious in the league stages. The finals will be held in Dubai from the 21st to 24th of January 2021.