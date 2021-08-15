Top 5 racing video game franchise

Racing Games has always had a strong fanbase since the early days of Mario Kart.

From arcade racing to simulation, some games let players relax and enjoy the world in a dream vehicle. In contrast, others let the player race at a breakneck speed to overcome the opponents and be the racing champion.

The best racing games franchises

1) Forza

Developer and Publisher: Turn 10 Studios, PlayGround Games, (Xbox)

Latest / Upcoming game: Forza Horizon 5 (2021)

Forza is the flagship racing franchise of Xbox. While the Motorsports subseries provides a simulative racing experience, Horizon expands it into an open world with arcade racing. From vast car selection to in-depth customization to vast landscapes. Forza is a series worth playing. The best part is, the latest games are included with Game Pass membership.

2) Need for Speed

Developer and Publisher: Criterion Games, Ghost Games, (Electronic Arts)

Latest / Upcoming Game: Need For Speed Heat (2019), Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered (2020)

Need for Speed (NFS), often considered one of the first 3D racing games, has had a hit-or-miss history, to say the least. While games such as Heat, Rivals, and 2005’s Most Wanted are often considered some of the best, entries such as 2015’s Need for Speed, 2013’s Most Wanted, and The Run are not the best the franchise has to offer. Nevertheless, there are quite a few great entries, making NFS one of the best racing game series.

3) Dirt

Developer and Publisher: Codemasters (Codemasters)

Latest / Upcoming Games: Dirt 5 (2020)

Developers at Codemasters have mastered the craft of Racing games over the years. The mainline Dirt series lets the players have fun on soil tracks, while the Dirt Rally series takes on a more car rally-based approach.

Dirt 5 was also one of the first games to showcase the potential of the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Over the last few entries, the Dirt series has established itself to be one of the top racing game series.

4) The Crew

Developer and Publisher: Ivory Tower (Ubisoft)

Latest / Upcoming game: The Crew 2 (2018)

The sheer scope of the developer’s imagination makes The Crew one of the racing series worth checking out. Developers at Ivory Tower included the entire US for players to cruise in. The sequel included air and water vehicles and allowed players to switch between them swiftly. This has brought a new dimension to racing games not seen before.

5) Grid

Developer and Publisher: Codemasters (Codemasters, Electronic Arts)

Latest / Upcoming Game: Grid Legends (2022)

Developed by Codemasters, the Grid series has been a bit inconsistent. However, the series has started to find its footing. With the 2019 reboot and the upcoming 2022 Grid Legends, the series is quite promising, making it one of the racing game series worth checking out.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen