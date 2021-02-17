Top 5 rare purchasable Fortnite wraps

Fortnite wraps often go overlooked in favor of skins, back bling, and pickaxes, but are a great way to show off style in-game.

Players can only obtain certain rare skins from challenges, limited cash bundles, and the Battle Pass. If they do not, they will most likely never be able to own them. Other wraps, however, are purchasable, but just have not been seen in years. Here is a list of the rarest wraps that Fortnite players can purchase with their V-Bucks.

Top 5 rare Fortnite wraps players can purchase

Slippery

Last Seen: July 26th, 2019

Released: May 24th, 2019

Days MIA: 393 (Just over 1 year)

A fish wrap that is part of the Fish Food set, Slippery cost 300 V-Bucks the last time it was in the Fortnite item shop a little over a year ago. The wrap features scales that graduate from pink to purple.

Hex Wave

Last Seen: July 24th, 2019

Released: June 16th, 2019

Days MIA: 568 (1.5 years)

It has been a year and a half since Hex Wave showed up in the Fortnite item shop. Last seen at 500 V-Bucks, this skin from the Synapse set features a line of blue hexes over a purple that fades into a black, then white. Two large purple triangles feature prominently at the top, with a smaller one on the bottom.

Bizzy

Last Seen: June 23rd, 2019

Released: June 24th, 2019

Days MIA: 599 (1.6 years)

Part of the Roughneck set, Bizzy has not been in the Fortnite item shop for over a year and a half. This 300 V-Buck wrap features a bold black design on white with a yellow splash and makes a statement.

Royale Air Force

Last Seen: May 13th, 2019

Released: May 12th, 2019

Days MIA: 641 (1.75 years)

Golden with a white design, the Royale Air Force wrap cost 300 V-Bucks almost two years ago. It has not shown up in the Fortnite item shop since.

Golden Clouds

Last Seen: February 5th, 2019

Released: February 5th, 2019

Days MIA: 737 (Just over 2 years)

Golden Clouds, a 600 V-Buck wrap, is the most expensive item on this list. It also is the rarest, last seen in the Fortnite item shop just over two years ago. An Asian-inspired wrap with a red background and golden clouds, it will be a beautiful addition to any player's locker.